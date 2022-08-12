Seoul vows to move families from ‘Parasite’-style basement homes after flooding deaths

The deaths, which included a household who drowned after turning into trapped underground, have spurred the South Korean capital to place an finish to individuals residing in “banjiha” houses — the customarily cramped and dingy basement flats made well-known by the film “Parasite.”

The household of three — a girl in her 40s with Down syndrome, her sister, and the sister’s 13-year-old daughter — died after water stress prevented them from opening the door of their flooded dwelling in Seoul’s southern Gwanak district.

On Monday evening, torrential rain — the town’s heaviest in additional than 100 years — prompted extreme flooding in lots of low-lying neighborhoods south of the Han River, sweeping vehicles away and forcing lots of to evacuate.

Often small, darkish and vulnerable to mould through the humid summer season, banjihas gained international notoriety following the discharge of Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning 2019 film “Parasite,” which adopted a fictional household’s determined try to flee poverty. The houses have since come to signify rampant inequality in one of many world’s wealthiest cities.

For years, there have been rising requires the federal government to offer extra reasonably priced housing, enhance residing situations in banjihas, or part them out altogether — which officers pledged to do following public outcry over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s dealing with of the disaster.

“In the future, in Seoul, basements and semi-basements (banjihas) will not be allowed to be used for residential purposes,” the Seoul metropolis authorities stated in a press release on Wednesday.

However, consultants say the federal government’s promise overlooks bigger issues that persist past the basement partitions, of skyrocketing residing prices that pressure essentially the most weak individuals to hunt shelter in substandard housing vulnerable to floods and warmth — a few of the worst results of local weather change.

Bunkers to growth

Banjihas had been first constructed within the Nineteen Seventies to function bunkers amid rising tensions with North Korea, stated Choi Eun-yeong, govt director of the Korea Center for City and Environment Research.

As Seoul modernized within the following decade, attracting migrants from rural areas, diminishing area prompted the federal government to permit residential use of the basements — although they had been “not built for residential purposes, but for air raid shelters, boiler rooms or warehouses,” stated Choi.

Banjihas have lengthy been riddled with issues akin to poor air flow and drainage, water leakage, lack of simple escape routes, insect infestation, and publicity to micro organism. But their low worth is a significant draw as Seoul turns into extra unaffordable — particularly for younger individuals who face stagnating wages, rising rents and a saturated job market.

The average price of an condominium in Seoul has greater than doubled prior to now 5 years, reaching 1.26 billion received ($963,000) in January this 12 months — making it much less reasonably priced relative to earnings than New York, Tokyo and Singapore.

The security considerations concerning banjihas had been thrust to the fore when extreme flooding in 2010 and 2011 left dozens lifeless. In 2012, the federal government applied new legal guidelines prohibiting banjiha flats in “habitually flooded areas.”

But the try at reform fell quick, with 40,000 extra banjihas constructed after the regulation handed, in keeping with a information launch by metropolis authorities.

Officials once more vowed to research the difficulty after “Parasite” shone a highlight on banjihas — however they had been quickly sidetracked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Choi stated.

As of 2020, greater than 200,000 banjiha flats remained in downtown Seoul — making up about 5% of all households, in keeping with the National Statistical Office.

Along with its failure to enhance housing, the town authorities got here beneath fireplace this 12 months after slashing its annual finances for flood management and water sources administration by greater than 15% to 17.6 billion received ($13.5 million).

Family drowned

The household who died in Gwanak could not escape their condominium as a result of water increase exterior their door, stated Choi Tae-young, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

The fireplace and rescue chief accompanied President Yoon to the location of the deaths on Tuesday, the place they inspected the constructing and interviewed a few of its residents. Photos present the president squatting on the road, peering via the ground-level window into the still-flooded basement condominium.

“I don’t know why the people here didn’t evacuate in advance,” Yoon stated through the inspection — a comment that has since been broadly criticized on-line.

“Water came in in an instant,” one resident replied.

“It took less than 10 or 15 minutes (for the water to rise),” one other resident stated, including that the victims “lived very, very difficult lives.”

In its assertion Wednesday, the Seoul metropolis authorities stated it will part out basement and banjiha flats “so they cannot be inhabited by people, regardless of habitual flooding or flood-prone areas.”

Banjihas are “a backward housing type that threatens the housing-vulnerable in all aspects, including safety and residential environment, and should now be eliminated,” stated Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

The elimination course of will embrace a “grace period” of 10 to twenty years for current banjihas with constructing permits, and tenants can be helped to maneuver into public rental housing, or obtain housing vouchers, the federal government stated in a press release. After banjihas have been cleared, they are going to be transformed for non-residential use, it added.

Choi Eun-yeong, the city surroundings researcher, expressed skepticism over the federal government’s purported dedication to eliminating banjihas, arguing the proposal was overly bold and lacked concrete particulars akin to specifics on the timeline or compensation figures.

“In fact, I think there is a very high possibility that it will only be a declaration and not be implemented,” she stated, pointing to the federal government’s numerous guarantees — and restricted success — over time.

Poorest hit hardest

The rain has now eased in Seoul — however consultants warn that this sort of excessive, unpredictable climate will grow to be solely extra frequent and intense as a result of local weather change.

The local weather disaster is “raising the temperature of the Earth and the ocean, which means the amount of water vapor the air can hold is getting bigger,” stated Park Jung-min, deputy director of the Korea Meteorological Administration press workplace. “It’s up to the weather, where this bag of water will pour.”

As is usually the case, it appears seemingly the poorest can be amongst these hit hardest.

“Those who have difficulty with living and those who are physically ill are bound to be more vulnerable to natural disasters,” President Yoon stated on Wednesday. “Only when they are safe, is the Republic of Korea safe.”

Similar issues have occurred in different nations lately; in parts of India , monsoon floods have repeatedly destroyed slums; in Bangladesh, many individuals have migrated from villages to city areas to flee more and more frequent floods.

And in the United States , analysis has discovered that Black, Latino and low-income households usually tend to dwell in flood-prone areas.

Apart from power displacement and disrupted livelihoods, the anticipated enhance in rain throughout Asia may convey a number of well being hazards together with increased threat of diarrheal illnesses, dengue fever and malaria — an additional blow to already impoverished households with out entry to medical care or the means to relocate.

Meanwhile, flooding and drought may trigger rural poverty and rising meals prices, in keeping with the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

In Seoul, banjiha residents face the double hazard of flooding and warmth waves, Choi Eun-yeong stated.

“The changes brought about by the climate crisis are almost catastrophic, especially for the most vulnerable, because they don’t have proper housing to respond to those conditions,” she stated.