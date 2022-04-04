Serbia’s incumbent President Vucic set to win second term | CNN

Serbia’s incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, has secured 59.5% of votes in a presidential election, the State Election Commission mentioned on Monday after counting 87.67% of ballots.

The fee additionally mentioned Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) gained 43.4% of votes in a parliamentary election.

Opposition presidential candidate Zdravko Ponos, a retired military basic, garnered 17.5%, whereas his United for Victory alliance obtained 13.1%.

The Socialist Party of Serbia, a very long time SNS coalition accomplice, got here third with 11.7%.

As the SNS would possible fail to safe sufficient of the 250-seat parliament to rule alone, it should search coalition companions.

According to the fee’s preliminary information, turnout stood at 58.54%.

Vucic ran for a second five-year time period on a promise of peace and stability simply as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, which has put Serbia beneath stress from the West to decide on between its conventional ties with Moscow and aspirations to affix the European Union (EU).

Vucic acknowledged battle in Ukraine impacted the marketing campaign and mentioned Serbia has no plans to deviate from its balancing sport between the EU membership bid and shut ties with Russia and China, a serious investor.

“We will maintain policy that is important for the Europeans, Russians and Americans, and that is … military neutrality.”

“Serbia will try to preserve friendly and partnership relations in many areas with the Russian Federation,” Vucic mentioned.

Serbia is nearly completely depending on Russian gasoline, whereas its military maintains ties with Russia’s army.

The Kremlin additionally helps Belgrade’s opposition to the independence of Kosovo by blocking its membership to the United Nations.

Although Serbia backed two United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

CeSID and CRTA pollsters reported a number of irregularities, together with photographing of ballots.

The opposition largely boycotted a parliamentary election in 2020, permitting Vucic’s SNS occasion and its allies to safe 188 seats within the 250-seat parliament.

A veteran politician who served as data minister in 1998 beneath former strongman Slobodan Milosevic, Vucic has remodeled himself from a nationalist firebrand to a proponent of EU membership, army neutrality and ties with Russia and China.

Ponos has accused Vucic of utilizing the battle in Ukraine in his marketing campaign to capitalize on folks’s fears.

Opposition and rights watchdogs additionally accuse Vucic and his allies of an autocratic type of rule, corruption, nepotism, controlling the media, assaults on political opponents and ties with organized crime. Vucic and his allies have repeatedly denied all these allegations.