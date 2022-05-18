Seville on alert after Frankfurt ultras attack Rangers fans

Several police vans have been referred to as at round midnight to neutralise ugly scenes within the centre of the Spanish metropolis the place glasses, flares and tables have been being thrown.

There have been no critical accidents, a police assertion confirmed on Wednesday, though one Rangers fan sustained a head damage.

The assertion mentioned: “The occasions happened round midnight final evening, when there was an enormous battle in entrance of the Cathedral of Seville.

“The members of the Police Intervention Units that were located in the Plaza de San Francisco had to intervene quickly to break up an incident caused by a group of 200 Eintracht Frankfurt fans who were attacking Glasgow Rangers supporters.”

Mate is a Journo in Seville. Lots of movies in his group. Groups of organised Frankfurt Ultras final evening roaming round on the lookout for Rangers/Betis/Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/uD8DX4ZlqG — Stan Collymore ❤️🖤 (@StanCollymore) May 18, 2022

After seeing police arriving, Frankfurt followers “fled in the direction of Paseo Colón, beating Rangers supporters as they fled and confronting law enforcement officials who have been attempting to forestall the Scottish supporters from attacking.

“The police proceeded to arrest four German fans in the vicinity of Paseo de Colón and another German supporter in Puerta de Jérez.”

Estimates counsel Seville will enhance its inhabitants by 1 / 4 on Wednesday as large numbers of followers arrive within the metropolis for the ultimate at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Up to 100,000 Rangers followers and no less than 60,000 Frankfurt supporters are anticipated to have adopted their groups to the ultimate, elevating issues about safety.

Frankfurt followers clashed with West Ham followers in Seville when the previous have been taking part in Real Betis and the latter Sevilla in March.

Rangers’ final European closing the 2008 UEFA Cup towards Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester was marred by violence as 39 individuals have been arrested and riot police referred to as in.

Police hope to separate followers with out tickets for the match on Wednesday evening.

Rangers followers not attending the sport will be capable of watch in a fan zone at La Cartuja stadium, situated on the outskirts of Seville and 9 kilometres from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Ticketless Frankfurt supporters might be urged to congregate on the Prado de San Sebastián, nearer to the centre however six kilometres away from La Cartuja.