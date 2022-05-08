Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger from Gujarat leaves people stunned

A person named Ibrahim Qadri, hailing from Gujarat’s Junagadh is taking the Internet by storm due to his uncanny resemblance to actor Shah Rukh Khan. His Instagram web page is stuffed together with his movies and pictures that initially – even second or third look – will make you suppose characteristic SRK. He has gone viral on social media and created fairly a buzz.

A painter by occupation, Qadri and his buddies first seen the resemblance once they have been watching the movie Raees again in 2017. Since then, he has gained an sudden reputation that he doesn’t thoughts having fun with.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he shared how individuals shout upon seeing him pondering that he’s the Bollywood star. In reality, he’s pleased that he seems just like the ace actor.

Here is a picture that he posted a day in the past, and it exhibits him dressed up just like the actor too:

While some on social media praised him whereas reacting to the submit, a couple of wrote how he seems like SRK.

Here is a video that exhibits him enacting a scene from the 2000 movie Josh that additionally featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchhan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor, in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.

Qadri, whereas speaking about one of many memorable incidents, shared how whereas visiting a stadium as soon as, individuals mistook him for the actor and began asking him for footage.

Take a have a look at some extra movies of Qadri that present how a lot he seems like SRK:

Qadri throughout his dialog with HT additionally shared that someday he needs to satisfy the actor. On being requested what he’ll say to Shah Rukh Khan, he mentioned that he would like to say a dialogue from the actor’s 2007 movie Om Shanti Om. “Itni Shiddat se tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, k har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai,” he added that that is what he want to say.

What are your ideas on the movies?