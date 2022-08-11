Sheep prices continue to slide

Sheep costs are decrease once more, with the danger of foot-and-mouth illness getting into Australia coupled with an oversupply of inventory placing stress on costs.

Labour shortages are nonetheless placing a pressure on processing capability, which can be contributing to decrease sheep costs.

Many processors are nonetheless 4 to 5 weeks out till reserving area turns into obtainable.

Another issue pressuring lamb costs is that chilly shops in Australia and the US are comparatively full, which means purchaser demand is off till among the backlog clears.

Wool markets are again buying and selling subsequent week after the three-week break.

Direct cattle costs have imploded since June and are off a stable 80¢/kg carcass weight.

However, each the Eastern and Western Young Cattle Indicators had a slight restoration this week, closing 23¢/kg and 43¢/kg greater, respectively.

Smaller yardings had been behind the push greater, which led to costs not seen since early June.

Processor and feedlot market bids firstly of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Weaner steers 622¢, weaner heifers 518¢. Yearling steers 458¢, yearling heifers 416¢.

● SA market indices: Yearling steers: 530¢, yearling heifers: 480¢.

● East coast processor costs: MSA: steers 770¢, heifers 765¢. Cows 670¢. Jap Ox: steers 740¢, Bulls 545¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 550¢, Black Angus British X: 530¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

