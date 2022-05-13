Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE ‘lost its righteous son’ following Sheikh Khalifa death

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mentioned the United Arab Emirates has misplaced “its righteous son” following the passing of the nation’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa, who served because the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004, died on the age of 73, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday.

“The Emirates lost its righteous son, the leader of the ‘empowerment stage’ and the trustee of its blessed journey… His stances, achievements, wisdom, giving and initiatives in every corner of the country,” Sheikh Mohammed mentioned in a tweet.

“May God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and enter you into his paradise.”

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs additionally gave a quick assertion, saying the UAE folks, Arab and Islamic nations and the world is mourning the demise of the president who “who moved next to his Lord satisfactorily on Friday, May 13th…wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace.”

Across the UAE, residents took to social media to talk off the lack of their much-loved President.

Khalifa al-Gaz, wrote on Twitter: “A sorrowful day for all Emiratis.”

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second president of the UAE and the sixteenth Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

Since changing into the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a significant restructuring of each the federal authorities and the federal government of Abu Dhabi.

Some of Sheikh Khalifa’s most notable roles had been his chairmanships of Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council, based in 1988, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which he was instrumental in creating in 1976.

His key targets because the president of the UAE had been to proceed on the trail laid down by his father Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy, he mentioned, “will continue to be the beacon guiding us into the future, a prosperous future where security and stability will reign.”

Sheikh Khalifa steered the event of the oil and gasoline sector and the downstream industries which have contributed efficiently to the nation’s financial diversification.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs declared official nationwide mourning for the demise of the president for 40 days from Friday.

Work in each private and non-private sectors might be suspended for 3 days, additionally from Friday, the Dubai Media Office clarified.

