“Shouldn’t Have Dragged My Mother Into…”: Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP

UP Elections 2022: In the third section, 59 meeting seats throughout 16 districts will vote on Sunday.

Rae Bareli:

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at this time hit again on the BJP for the latest “father-son” barb by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “They should not have said that about my mother. She is the widow of a martyr. My mother has given her life to this country,” Priyanka Gandhi instructed NDTV throughout an election marketing campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

The Congress chief mentioned her mom Sonia Gandhi noticed her husband (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) killed and introduced “his bullet-ridden body” dwelling. “What was the need to say such things about her? Why did they have to drag her into this dirt?” she mentioned.

Priyanka Gandhi mentioned elections must be fought on values, ideologies and points, and never on “insulting others” or such “frivolous things”.

The Assam Chief Minister had drawn flak for a controversial comment in opposition to Rahul Gandhi. At an elections rally in Uttarakhand, he had attacked the Congress MP for asking for proof of an Army operation inside Pakistan’s territory. “If our soldiers have said they carried out the attack inside Pakistan, that’s final. Don’t you believe Bipin Rawat or soldiers? Have we ever asked if you are really Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? So don’t disgrace the soldiers,” Mr Sarma had mentioned.

The Congress General Secretary additionally accused the BJP of deceptive the individuals by preserving them busy with divisive agendas in an try and get away with misgovernance and lack of improvement.

“Unemployment, inflation, farmers’ issues, atrocities against women and Dalits – these are the real problems. Political parties that are not addressing these crucial matters, but keep raising frivolous issues. It’s clear why they are doing it. It’s because they have no answers on the jobs they created in the last five years, and how they kept rising inflation in check. Could anyone have imagined that gas cylinders would cost Rs 1,000? That mustard oil would cost Rs 200?” she mentioned in an interview with NDTV.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of intentionally preserving individuals in monetary misery and unemployed in order that they could possibly be simpler to impress and divide on the idea of faith and caste. “That’s how you ask for votes and think you’ll do it every five years. You think you will get away with it and people won’t question why you didn’t create jobs or improve infrastructure. But the people are asking this time,” she mentioned.

On BJP’s repeated reference to Pakistan, Jinnah, and bulldozers, she mentioned these are diversionary points and the main target must be on the financial system. “Nobody imagined there would be demonetisation, GST, strict Covid lockdowns that would push small manufacturing units to the brink of shutting down. These are not issues for you? You are talking about Pakistan and bulldozers,” she mentioned.

Priyanka Gandhi additionally accused the BJP-led authorities of favouring huge industrialists at the price of the frequent individuals. “The BJP believes that the goal of politics is just to stay in power and benefit their big industrialist friends by framing policies favourable to them and selling off public sector companies,” she mentioned and added that her celebration’s view of improvement is fully completely different.

“The government is meant to serve the people. This is our primary ideology,” she added.

On Congress MLAs leaping ship, she mentioned solely these with braveness can win the battle that the Congress is engaged in and never those that get jittery at threats and intimidation from the Centre.

The elections to the 403 meeting seats in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases this time. The polls for the primary two phases had been held on February 10 and 14. In the third section, 59 meeting seats throughout 16 districts will vote on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are within the fray within the section, by which over 2.15 crore persons are eligible to vote.

Election outcomes shall be introduced on March 10.