Simple ad to get tourists back to Aus

International vacationers are per week away from descending on Australia once more after a troublesome two years. This is how we’re going to draw them.

It’s been a tough two years for our world-famous journey trade however in only a week, international vacationers will lastly be welcomed again to Australian shores.

International vacationers shall be free to journey to Australia, aside from WA, from February 21 with out having to quarantine, offered they’ve obtained two doses of a Covid vaccine and have examined adverse to coronavirus on a speedy antigen check inside 24 hours.

But as Australia opens up, so too is the remainder of the world, with nations across the globe ramping up their battle for vacationers in 2022.

A brand new $40 million marketing campaign from Tourism Australia is searching for to win a part of the fiercely aggressive market by maintaining it easy and celebrity-free.

The “Don’t Go Small. Go Australia” marketing campaign shall be rolled out into markets throughout the globe together with within the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia to “remind travellers of all the incredible experiences that await them in Australia”, the tourism physique stated.

The marketing campaign will run throughout TV, print, digital and social media channels and can characteristic our most iconic locations together with the Great Barrier Reef, Sydney Harbour Bridge and Uluru, in addition to loads of hidden gems.

It’ll be one of many first occasions Australia has not used a celeb to promote our lovely nation.

Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan stated Tourism Australia had been ready to roll out the marketing campaign as soon as worldwide tourism got here again.

“The world has been waiting two years to get Down Under for a holiday and our latest ad campaign will remind them of what they’ve been missing,” he stated.

“After Covid-19, the world is looking forward to taking a holiday and we want that holiday to be in Australia.

“This new campaign is just the first step in a long-term strategy to restart tourism to Australia, with further investment in tourism marketing campaigns internationally to come in the second half of the year.”

Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison warned last week that Australia would be fighting for tourists and was “in very real danger of losing our market share if we don’t get this right”.

“We need to recognise that in this moment there are bigger competitors, there is so much competition for the global wallet right now,” Ms Harrison stated.

Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer Susan Coghill stated the marketing campaign was about reminding vacationers what they’d missed over the previous two years.

“The new campaign shows travellers what they’ve been missing in Australia – the vast landscapes, our world-famous icons and the epic adventures. We are inviting travellers across the world to think big, and say G’Day to the holiday they’ve been waiting for,” she stated.

“We have chosen locations and activities to reflect the wide diversity of tourism experiences Australia has to offer. We also considered the popular destinations and cities which have been impacted the most by the pandemic and put them in the spotlight.”

The advert will run in Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the US and the UK with tactical placements in landmark spots throughout New York, London and Paris.

The already widespread and present advert marketing campaign “Come and Say G’Day – Australia is Yours to Explore” will proceed to be rolled out in markets throughout Asia.

The advert was first launched in Singapore final November however will now present throughout India, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and China as journey reopens.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced vacationers can be welcomed again in a press convention final week.

“If you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia and I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that,” he informed reporters in Canberra.

Unvaccinated arrivals will nonetheless want to use for a journey exemption and should present proof they can’t be vaccinated for medical causes.

Mr Morrison stated the excessive profile deportation of Novak Djokovic ought to function a warning to these searching for to bend the principles.

“Your visa is one thing but your entry into Australia requires you also to be double vaccinated,” Mr Morrison stated.

“I think events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message to everyone around the world that is the requirement to enter into Australia.”