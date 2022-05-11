Smriti Irani posts video of pet getting pampered with interesting caption

Smriti Irani usually takes to Instagram to share varied sorts of posts that find yourself making a buzz. From motivational to humorous to easily amusing, her shares are of various varieties. Just like her latest submit the place she shared a video of a pet getting pampered. While sharing, she additionally added an attention-grabbing caption.

“Isse kehte hai ‘Maja Ni Life’,” she added together with the caption. When translated it loosely means ‘This is what means to enjoy your life. ”

The video is short but showcases something wonderful. It opens to show a man brushing the fur of a cow. It is the expression of pure bliss on the cow’s face that makes the video pleasant to look at. The clip that Irani posted was initially shared on TikTok profile of Wildroots Farm LLC.

Take a take a look at the video which will depart you feeling relaxed:

The video has been posted some 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“So true,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Very creature needs and loves that bit of pampering,” commented one other. “So nice!” expressed a 3rd. A couple of additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video?