Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year
Commenting on receiving the honour Mandhana informed ICC: “I am truly honoured for receiving the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. I am grateful to my team-mates, my coaches, my family, friends and fans who believed in my potential and supported me in this journey.
“A recognition of such excessive class from the worldwide governing physique of cricket in an distinctive and tough yr will encourage me to proceed to higher my recreation and contribute to Team India’s success going ahead. I stay up for 2022 with a transparent give attention to profitable the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand as we proceed to arrange as a workforce and unit.”
In 2018, Mandhana had finished atop the run chart in women’s ODIs with 669 runs at an average of 66.90 and was the third-highest scorer in T20Is with 622 runs at a strike rate of 130.67.
“This award means lots to me, I did not anticipate it,” Lee said. “It’s an honour to only be nominated, so this feels wonderful. There are so many individuals to provide credit score to – my mother and father and my spouse have been my greatest supply of assist, but in addition my team-mates.