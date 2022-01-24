Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana has gained the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for being the ICC’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. She turns into solely the second participant, after Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry , to win the best particular person distinction within the girls’s general class of the annual ICC awards greater than as soon as.

Commenting on receiving the honour Mandhana informed ICC: “I am truly honoured for receiving the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. I am grateful to my team-mates, my coaches, my family, friends and fans who believed in my potential and supported me in this journey.

“A recognition of such excessive class from the worldwide governing physique of cricket in an distinctive and tough yr will encourage me to proceed to higher my recreation and contribute to Team India’s success going ahead. I stay up for 2022 with a transparent give attention to profitable the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand as we proceed to arrange as a workforce and unit.”

In 2021, since India’s return to the field on March 7 following a 364-day absence from the international scene – primarily because of the Covid-19 pandemic but also the BCCI’s inability to schedule games for them even as the Indian men’s team got its share of fixtures – Mandhana scored 855 runs in 22 international matches across three series, at an average of 38.86, hitting one century and five half-centuries along the way. The crowning piece in her run tally was a Player-of-the-Match-winning maiden hundred in the longest format – 127 against Australia at Gold Coast – in what was India’s maiden women’s day-night Test.

In 2018, Mandhana had finished atop the run chart in women’s ODIs with 669 runs at an average of 66.90 and was the third-highest scorer in T20Is with 622 runs at a strike rate of 130.67.

The ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, instituted in 2006, was named after Rachael Heyhoe-Flint , the former England Women’s Test cricketer and administrator, in 2017 upon the reintroduction of the category. Perry won the honour in 2017 and 2019 and took home the ICC Women’s Player of the Decade award in 2020.

Lizelle Lee named ICC Women’s ODI cricketer of the year

Lizelle Lee is the top-ranked batter in women’s ODIs UPCA

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has been named the ICC women’s ODI cricketer of the year, following a stellar 2021 in which she ended as the leading run-scorer in the format.

Lee carried her fine form into the tour of West Indies, where she was once again the leading run-scorer, finishing the ODI leg with 248 runs in 4 matches at a mean of 124.

“This award means lots to me, I did not anticipate it,” Lee said. “It’s an honour to only be nominated, so this feels wonderful. There are so many individuals to provide credit score to – my mother and father and my spouse have been my greatest supply of assist, but in addition my team-mates.