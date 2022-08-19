South Africa’s Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj Punish England on Day 2 Of 1st Test | Cricket News

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj took South Africa right into a first-innings lead over England of greater than 100 runs within the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday following a high quality fifty from Sarel Erwee. England captain Ben Stokes had bowled his facet again into the sport when he eliminated well-set opener Erwee (73) and Rassie van der Dussen (19) in fast succession to depart the Proteas 192-5. But come stumps on the second day, South Africa have been 289-7 — 124 runs forward.

Jansen was 41 not out, having added 72 for with Maharaj (41) because the seventh-wicket duo cashed in on England’s failure to bowl to more and more unorthodox fields.

South Africa had earlier dismissed England for simply 165, with quick bowler Kagiso Rabada taking 5-52 — his twelfth five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

Ollie Pope’s 73 was the one double-figure rating by a specialist England batsman, with all-rounder Stokes’s 20 the next-best contribution.

Thursday’s largely sunny circumstances undoubtedly made batting simpler than it had been on Wednesday’s rain-shortened first day.

Elgar’s freak exit -But South Africa captain Dean Elgar and fellow left-hander Erwee nonetheless confirmed loads of software whereas additionally scoring briskly in opposition to an England assault that lacked each the tempo and accuracy of the Proteas’ 4 quicks.

Elgar, dropped on seven by Zak Crawley within the slips, was then largely untroubled till, having made 47, he fell in freak vogue when a ball from 40-year-old England nice James Anderson deflected off his thigh guard and forearm earlier than trickling onto the stumps.

The 32-year-old Erwee reached simply his second fifty in his brief Test profession when he struck Stuart Broad by way of the covers for a sixth 4 in 89 balls confronted.

Aiden Markram hit three fashionable fours in his 16 earlier than he was caught behind off Jack Leach — the primary spinner utilized by both facet this match.

South Africa have been nonetheless well-placed when Stokes took two wickets for 5 runs in seven balls en path to stumps figures of 3-53 in 12 overs.

He dismissed the resolute Erwee when an excellent bouncer from across the wicket lifted off size to take the glove earlier than lobbing gently to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Stokes, battling a longstanding knee drawback, then had van der Dussen plumb lbw for 19 with a ball that jagged again.

Stuart Broad then took his one centesimal Test wicket at Lord’s when Kyle Verreynne (11) edged behind to opposing gloveman Foakes.

Maharaj, nevertheless, dismissively pulled Anderson for 4 and Jansen hooked Stokes for six over lengthy leg. And by the point Maharaj holed out off Stokes he had hit seven fours in 49 balls.

England resumed Thursday on 116-6, with Pope 61 not out earlier than Rabada wrapped up the innings, having sparked an preliminary collapse by eradicating openers Alex Lees and Crawley cheaply on Wednesday.

England have gained all 4 of their Tests below a brand new management pairing of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum after adopting a coverage of all-out assault.

But the strategy was discovered wanting in opposition to a high quality assault that has helped South Africa climb to the highest of the World Test Championship desk.

Pope ought to have been out for 67 when he edged Rabada to first slip, just for Erwee to flooring a routine probability regardless of 4 juggled makes an attempt to maintain maintain of the ball.

Rabada, nevertheless, had Pope chopping on to a full-length ball to finish a 102-ball innings, with England 134-7.

And he confirmed there was extra to his recreation than sheer pace when he undid Broad (15) with a intelligent slower ball the tailender spooned to Elgar at level.

Promoted

Rabada ended the innings when he had Anderson lbw for a duck.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)