Soweto man, 64, arrested after allegedly stabbing 29-year-old wife and two children to death | News24

A person has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his spouse and youngsters.
- A Gauteng man allegedly killed his spouse and two kids earlier than making an attempt suicide.
- The 64-year-old man was arrested after his suicide bid failed and is underneath police guard in hospital.
- The man’s third baby survived the assault and is in hospital.
A 64-year-old man has been arrested and is underneath police guard after allegedly stabbing his spouse and two kids to loss of life, then making an attempt to take his personal life.
He allegedly stabbed a 3rd baby, however she survived. However, the lady’s two sisters and their 29-year-old mom died on the scene.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, police responded to a home violence criticism in Diepkloof on Thursday.
“On arrival, police found a woman and three girls with stab wounds on the upper body.
“The lady and her two ladies, aged one yr and 6 years, had been licensed useless on the scene, whereas the third lady aged 4 years was taken to hospital for medical remedy,” said Masondo.
The man, who was the husband and father of the victims, was arrested and taken to hospital after he sustained injuries from the alleged suicide attempt, said Masondo.
He was charged with murder and attempted murder, and will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital.
