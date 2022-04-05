Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

Spain will expel round 25 Russian diplomats and embassy workers over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, following related strikes by Germany and France, Spain’s international minister mentioned Tuesday.

“The unbearable images we have seen of the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian army deeply outrage us,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares mentioned in a reference to a city outdoors Kyiv.

The Russian diplomats and workers “represent a threat to the interest of the country” and they are going to be expelled “immediately,” he advised a information convention following a weekly cupboard assembly.

“We are talking about a group of around 25 people, we are completing the list,” he mentioned.

Horrific photos of corpses lying in the streets in the town of Bucha, some with their arms sure behind them, following the Russian withdrawal have drawn worldwide condemnation of Russia, and the EU is contemplating further sanctions.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troops of being behind the killings however the Kremlin has denied any duty and urged photos of corpses have been “fakes.”

On Monday, France expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany introduced it had expelled a “significant number” of Russian envoys.

Denmark mentioned Tuesday it’s expelling 15 Russian “intelligence officers” registered as diplomats within the nation.

