Special Olympics Alaska Athlete Uses Platform to Promote Healthy Lifestyle

Three instances every week, the Special Olympics Alaska

headquarters is reworked right into a do-it-yourself studio, resembling the closest factor to what a tv persona would use. Ayesha Abdul-Jillil sits behind a purple tablecloth-draped desk with the Special Olympics emblem throughout the entrance. With video displays and recording units throughout her, Abdul-Jillil will get able to host her “Afternoons with Ayesa” section, serving to athletes keep match and linked just about.

Ayesha’s vibrant smile and cheerful persona make her a pure in entrance of the digicam.

At first look, Abdul-Jillil could also be seen as a quiet soul, however when she begins speaking in a smooth tone, you possibly can sense happiness. It’s clear that Special Olympics has had a constructive affect on her, and it’s allowed her to develop to new heights in her life, together with touring the world, main her fellow athletes, and discovering significant employment. But with out the introduction to Special Olympics Alaska, that may haven’t been the case.

“I got started with Special Olympics back in 2001, a part of our school program here in Alaska,” Abdul-Jillil says about her introduction to the motion. “The Partners Club puts people with and without intellectual disabilities together to do activities after school.”

She has competed for over 20 years and says her favourite sports activities are bowling

and athletics,

however that her favourite second was touring to Dubai for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

Competing in athletics, Abdul-Jillil gained a gold medal within the shot put, scoring a 6.92. She additionally introduced residence a silver medal for the 4X100 relay and a bronze medal within the 100M.

“Meeting different athletes from across the world was my favorite part,” she says. “They are really nice over there.” Being from Alaska the place it’s chilly and darkish for many of the yr, Abdul-Jillil says the climate and the traditions have been an actual “culture shock.”

“It was really hot over there,” she says, explaining that once they went over in March it was about 70°, in comparison with between 31°F and 40°F again residence!

Ayesha celebrates on the medal stand on the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Marco Catini

When she isn’t competing, she is an workplace assistant on the Special Olympics Alaska headquarters, a job she took with out hesitation in 2006 and has discovered pleasure in ever since.

“Every morning when I come in, the first thing I do is check my email and then check with each staff member to see if they need any help on any task,” she says, explaining what a typical day appears like. “I love being around my coworkers and greeting people that come into the facility.”

Abdul-Jillil clearly loves what she does and is appreciative of the chance to work for the group. Jake Mendenhall, the Fundraising Events Manager for Special Olympics Alaska, says that’s obvious every day she comes into work. “Ayesha always brings a light and happy attitude to work,” he says. “She is always cheerful and willing to help on any project we are working on. This attitude brings a fun atmosphere to the office and all of the employees know that if you’re interacting with Ayesha then you’re going to be having a great day.”

But in the course of the pandemic, issues acquired sluggish. In-person competitors stopped, and fewer individuals have been coming into the workplace. A brand new expertise for everyone, Abdul-Jillil shortly realized she wished issues to return to how they have been.

“I like working in the office,” she says with a little bit of laughter echoing from her voice as she talks about distant work. But she, like so many Special Olympics athletes world wide, discovered a strategy to make the perfect of a troublesome state of affairs and discover connection just about.

To keep energetic amid the pandemic, Abdul-Jillil and the Special Olympics Alaska workers got here up with the thought of “Afternoons with Ayesha.”

The collection was not the primary time Abdul-Jillil’s dedication to health and luxury in entrance of the digicam was on show. As a educated Health Messenger,

she usually uploaded movies to Facebook offering well being and train suggestions. Standing in her lounge and sporting Special Olympics Alaska attire, she demonstrated workouts and counted out loud for these watching, all the time including in a reminder to drink water.

In the lead as much as the 2019 Special Olympics Alaska Polar Bear Plunge, Abdul-Jillil shared suggestions and workouts to assist plungers higher put together for the freezing water.

In addition, she has been a constant participant in two SONA Move Challenges, an 8-week motion problem to see what number of minutes of train individuals can full every week. She acknowledges the significance of staying energetic saying, “making sure I’m getting something active in everyday is good.” She continues to encourage different athletes to “hold doing their outside actions, or going for a stroll each day,” but jokingly says, “I do not usually do my walks open air within the winter as a result of it will get so chilly and there is snow.”

Along with being a Health Messenger, Abdul-Jillil’s leadership skills were showcased when she participated in Capitol Hill Day

in 2019, the place she inspired members of Congress to help Special Olympics inclusive health

initiatives.

Her affect has been acknowledged on a few of the group’s greatest levels. She was named the 2019 Special Olympics Alaska Athlete of the Year and delivered the Special Olympics athlete oath on the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.

Ayesha had the privilege of main the Special Olympics athlete oath in the course of the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. Photo by ROD MAR

But Abdul-Jillil stays centered on what issues probably the most: main her fellow athletes and provoking them to hunt management roles of their very own.

“Many athletes come in and volunteer their time throughout the year for various things and Ayesha helps teach them various office functions and I think this helps them see that they could do it too,” Mendenhall provides concerning the affect Abdul-Jillil has on her fellow athletes.

Everything main up thus far in Abdul-Jillil’s life has ready her to be a frontrunner and has allowed her to showcase these expertise in entrance of the digicam. She thrives when the purple mild is flashing and like every tv persona, she makes an affect with the message she delivers that day, thanks largely to her wholesome mindset and slightly little bit of allure.