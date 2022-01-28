Special Olympics UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai Sign MoU to Promote Athletic Participation of People of Determination

Special Olympics UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding to encourage participation in sports activities amongst People of Determination with mental or developmental disabilities by facilitating using the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020.

Through this partnership, People of Determination will have the ability to expertise the 5,400 SQM house with a variety of sports activities actions reminiscent of, guided bicycle excursions to take them throughout 192 nation pavilions, a worldwide health stage providing a spread of teacher led lessons, a multi-purpose sports activities courtroom and a gymnasium and health studio. Also, a Special Olympics UAE Unified Arts mission referred to as ‘Flowers of Hope,’ the primary public paintings crafted in direct collaboration with artists who’re People of Determination within the area, will go on show on the Opportunity Pavilion from December until March 31, 2022.

Flowers of Hope is made up of seven flowers representing the seven Emirates. The flowers are created from embellished palm fronds that 58 artists and their households painted and are held in place by steel bases, crafted by famend Emirati artist and designer Azza Al Quabiasi.

The signing ceremony passed off on the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub. The settlement was signed by Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE and Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. Four Special Olympics UAE Athletes have been additionally in attendance.

“Expo 2020 Dubai has positioned itself as the most inclusive expo in history and today we are reminded of why it is delivering on this promise. Expo 2020 Dubai is quickly becoming a global platform to operationalize inclusion, in sports and in life and to make sure that People of Determination are empowered as we connect minds and create the future. We are delighted with this partnership which will bring to life unified sports events concepts that serve our respective objectives.” Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE

Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Technology Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai commented, “From the outset of our planning for Expo 2020 Dubai we were determined that our event could be accessed by anyone who wished to come and take part in the making of a new world. Today marks another milestone in this commitment to that inclusivity and our belief in sport as a uniting force. We have already welcomed more than 3.5 million people in our first two months; with today’s announcement we hope to encourage many more members of our wonderfully diverse community to come and experience Expo 2020.”

Special Olympics UAE will work alongside Expo 2020 Dubai to develop a calendar with completely different actions and coaching applications for youngsters and adults of all skills. The settlement between Special Olympics UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai will assist the bodily and emotional wellbeing of People of Determination, contribute to their social integration, improvement of communication and teamwork expertise and constructing their confidence.