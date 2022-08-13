Spirit bowlers use local know-how to beat Brave at home

London Spirit 147 for six (Bell-Drummond 46, Maxwell 34, Hogan 2-31) beat Southern Brave 138 for 7 (Whiteley 52, Davies 36, Thompson 2-32) by 9 runs

London Spirit’s Hampshire Hawks bowling assault used their Ageas Bowl insider data to finish Southern Brave’s house domination.

Dawson, Wheal and Crane all picked up a wicket-a-piece, together with non-Hawk Jordan Thompson’s 2 for 32, as Ross Whiteley ‘s 52 wasn’t sufficient and Brave fell 9 runs quick.

Spirit are three from three within the match, having taken house the wood spoon final 12 months, whereas holders Brave misplaced their 100 per cent report on the Ageas Bowl.

The intrigue for the Brave chase was how James Vince would go in opposition to his Hawks bowling assault. That remained unanswered as one other former Hampshire team-mate Glenn Maxwell bowled him first ball – the unfortunate thirteenth golden duck of his T20/Hundred profession.

Brave’s begin acquired worse when Quinton de Kock and Alex Davies met in the course of the pitch with the stumps damaged for a slipshod run out to depart the hosts 4 for two.

Davies acquired the scoreboard shifting upwards with a four-six combo off Dawson, with Marcus Stoinis hanging by way of the covers and straight earlier than working previous spinner Dawson to be stumped.

Davies departed for 36 when Crane tempted him to slog to lengthy on, whereas Wheal acquired Tim David skewing to further cowl.

Whiteley, one other Hampshire participant, had quietly biffed his option to a 32-ball 50, introduced up with a wonderfully timed clip to the leg facet however was bowled by Thompson’s subsequent ball.

Brave wanted 27 runs off the final 10-ball finish. But regardless of James Fuller pulling that right down to 12 off three, Thompson had him slicing to deep level as Spirit’s 12-month turnaround continued.

Earlier, Spirit selected to bat and had been indebted to Maxwell, Bell-Drummond and Kieron Pollard’s contributions to get them as much as 147, eight runs shy of their feminine team-mates’ shedding complete earlier within the day.

Maxwell and Bell-Drummond had been joined on the crease after Adam Rossington had lifted Michael Hogan to mid-off and Zak Crawley swung to deep sq. leg to depart Spirit 29 for two.

The duo’s 39 collectively acquired rolling with a pair of Maxwell fours, the primary a simple drive by way of the covers earlier than opening up the offside once more two balls later. He then used his higher physique power to dispatch Jacob Lintott over deep midwicket.

The Australian pumped three extra boundaries earlier than mullering straight at mid-off, after which Eoin Morgan run out backing up on the non-striker’s finish.

Bell-Drummond, now in a 53-run partnership with Pollard, had struggled to get going with 18 off 21 balls, and been dropped twice, albeit each very troublesome probabilities.