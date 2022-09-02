Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan As New Chief Executive Officer

Earlier on Thursday, Reckitt Benckiser had stated that Laxman Narasimhan will step down from the CEO publish.

Washington:

Starbucks Corp on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan because the espresso chain’s new chief govt officer, efficient October 1.

Mr Narasimhan will change Howard Schultz, who will proceed as interim chief till April of subsequent 12 months and can stay with Starbucks as an adviser by 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, Reckitt Benckiser stated Mr Narasimhan will step down because the London-listed firm’s CEO on the finish of September.

