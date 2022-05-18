‘Stigma free zone,’ National Alliance on Mental Illness brings back fundraising walk this Saturday in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – May is Mental Health Awareness month and an area group is on a mission to finish the stigma and get individuals speaking.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Massachusetts is bringing again their fundraising stroll this Saturday, May 21 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s a fun event, it’s a stigma free zone. People come out and they have respect and dignity that day. You have a sea of smiles, going around the Charles River and it’s great to see and every time I cry.” NAMI’s deputy director of improvement Karen Gromis informed WBZ-TV.

With Thursday being acknowledged as Mental Health Action Day, Gromis could be very enthusiastic about getting the phrase out.

“People take action because if it’s not somebody in your immediate family, it’s your best friend, it’s your aunt, it’s your employer, it’s somebody you work with has a mental health issue,” she mentioned.

Gromis believes it’s additionally necessary to share your psychological well being experiences.

“People have to share because that’s the way we end stigma and stigma is what kills people. It prevents them from seeking treatment.”

The stroll shall be held at Artesani Park in Brighton. For extra info, click on here.