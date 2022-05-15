Street vendor adds chunks of mango to Maggi noodles. Leaves netizens disgusted

The summer time season is right here and it’s that point of the 12 months when individuals love gorging on mangoes. There are many ways in which individuals like to have this fruit equivalent to in a mango milkshake or a smoothie. There are many movies of avenue distributors who attempt to make a meals fusion that depart individuals questioning their style buds. Like this video of a avenue vendor who provides chunks of mango in Maggi noodles. A video of the lady avenue vendor was posted on Instagram by a meals running a blog web page and it left netizens shocked and disgusted.

The video was shared by the Instagram account thegreatindianfoodie two days in the past and it’s got greater than 1.89 lakh views thus far. In the video, the lady is seen making ready Maggi by including a number of Mazza, a mango drink. After the Maggi is made, she cuts a mango and provides little chunks of the fruit to it. In the top, she once more provides Mazza to the dish.

Watch the video under:

The concoction did not impress netizens and so they posted varied feedback criticising this meals experiment.

“Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling,” commented an Instagram consumer sarcastically. “Yuck,” posted one other. “OMG…either its cheese everywhere or such stupidity…I wonder who will buy n eat it too,” mentioned a 3rd.

What are your ideas about this meals fusion?