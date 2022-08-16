Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Unnao Rape Survivor Next Week

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to record subsequent week for listening to a plea of the Unnao rape survivor looking for switch of a prison case filed by the daddy of one of many accused in her sexual assault case from a trial court docket in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J Ok Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took observe of the submissions of lawyer Vrinda Grover on pressing listening to of the contemporary plea of the rape survivor.

“List next week,” the bench stated.

A Delhi court docket had in December 2019 sentenced expelled former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to imprisonment for the rest of his life for kidnapping and raping the woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

A neighborhood court docket at Unnao has not too long ago issued a non-bailable warrant towards the survivor on a prison grievance of alleged dishonest and forgery filed by the daddy of Shubham Singh, one of many accused being tried within the Unnao rape case in a Delhi court docket.

The switch plea, filed within the apex court docket, alleged the “counter judicial proceedings” towards the woman have been initiated within the Unnao court docket with the ulterior motive of propping up a defence within the sexual assault case.

Sengar’s enchantment towards the conviction and the life sentence is pending within the Delhi High Court, which not too long ago sought the response of the CBI.

The trial court docket had convicted Sengar below varied provisions together with part 376 (2) of the IPC which offers with a public servant who “takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody… or in the custody of a public servant subordinate to him”.

It had awarded him the utmost punishment of life time period, stating that the convict will stay in jail for the “remainder of his natural biological life”, and likewise imposed a effective of Rs 25 lakh on him.

The trial, which began on August 5, 2019, was transferred from Unnao to Delhi and held on a day-to-day foundation following the Supreme Court’s instructions.

The apex court docket had taken cognisance of the rape survivor’s letter written to the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

It had on August 1, 2019, transferred all 5 circumstances registered in reference to the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court docket to the court docket in Delhi with instructions to carry each day hearings and full the trial inside 45 days.

