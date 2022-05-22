Sushi, Gyoza And More: Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Gurgaon Offers You Delicacies From Streets Of Japan

Love Japanese delicacies? Here we discovered the suitable place so that you can discover. It’s the Harajuku Tokyo Cafe within the nationwide capital. A Japanese-inspired QSR model, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe provides an Insta-worthy atmosphere and scrumptious meals. In truth, the inside, music and meals on the restaurant will immediately transcend you to the streets of Japan. After its profitable run at Select CityWalk, New Delhi, the Japanese-inspired QSR model launched its second restaurant in Gurugram. And we lately determined to cease by on the new outlet for a fast meal.

Ambience:

Spread throughout 2400sq ft., this 50-seater restaurant is nestled inside Gurugram’s Ambience Mall. The very very first thing that strikes as you enter Harajuku Tokyo Café is it is vibrant coloration scheme. Much like its first outlet on the Select CityWalk, Harajuku Tokyo Café, Gurgaon has a white-and-pink coloration scheme, with shiny neon lights making the area look quaint and charming. The subsequent factor that grabbed our eyeballs at this explicit outlet are the open freshly-baked bread and dessert sections. From scrumptious puffs, sourdough to the traditional Japanese cheesecake, you get to see all of it, additional growing our urge for food. So, with out additional ado, we grabbed out seats and ordered our meal.

Food and Drinks:

Before kick-starting the meal, we ordered their signature cup of mocha that comes with complementary kawaii cookies and marshmallows. The beverage (with cookies and marshmallow) seems to be simply so fairly.

For starters, we went for a plate of traditional hen gyoza, which principally are dumplings, juicy on the within and has a crispy brown outer coating. Then we went for the teriyaki hen baos, which we should say, was cooked to perfection! While the hen items had been completely grilled and tossed in teriyaki sauce, the baos had that correct quantity of softness to it. And lastly, we went for the favored shrimp dynamite (or prawn cocktail), which is shrimp tempura tossed in-house dynamite sauce. It was oh-so-delicious!

Moving on, we ordered two plates of sushi rolls – truffle tempura rolls and salmon inside out rolls. The truffle tempura sushi rolls had enoki tempura and was topped with in-house truffle mayo; whereas the salmon inside out rolls included recent cuts of salmon, crunchy cucumber and spicy mayo for added flavours.

In a Japanese restaurant, how can we miss making an attempt the traditional bento bowl?! Here, we went for the quintessential hen katsu curry that got here with a hearty serving of sticky rice with fried hen tossed in Japanese curry sauce. And sure, the flavors of the sauce had been on level!

Finally, after such an elaborate meal, we determined to name it a day with Harajuku’s signature jiggly Japanese pancakes. While sauce choices for the pancakes had been many, we went for the traditional tiramisu. As the identify says, these stacks of pancakes are tender, fluffy and melts in mouth very quickly. Besides, it was topped with scrumptious tiramisu sauce, with a tender serving of ice-cream. Already slurping?!

So, what are you ready for? Make your date and meal plans Harajuku Tokyo Café this weekend and revel in! And sure, do not forget to tag us in your photos from the insta-worthy Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Gurgaon.

