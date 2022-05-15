Sweden’s governing party backs NATO membership

Press play to hearken to this text

Sweden’s governing Social Democrat Party on Sunday backed the concept of the nation becoming a member of NATO in a historic coverage U-turn that clears the way in which for a proper membership utility within the coming days.

The transfer brings Sweden into line with neighboring Finland, the place each the president and prime minister mentioned final week that their nation ought to be a part of the Western army alliance.

Observers say Sweden’s official NATO bid might come as quickly as Monday, with Finland possible shifting on an identical timeline.

Sweden has averted all army alliances for greater than two centuries, with nationwide luminaries like former Prime Minister Olof Palme famously heralding the way in which his nation’s army independence allowed it to be a drive for peace on this planet.

But in latest many years, Sweden has change into extra overtly aligned with NATO, signing as much as a cooperation settlement known as Partnership for Peace in 1994 and ratifying a Host Nation Agreement in 2016, which permits troops from the alliance to function extra simply on Swedish territory.

Last week, a Swedish parliamentary report on the nation’s safety technique recommended that NATO membership would “raise the threshold for military conflicts,” a place Social Democrat Foreign Minister Ann Linde repeated when she introduced the report’s findings on Friday.