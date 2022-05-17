Swifts end Lightning dynasty in thriller

The Sunshine Coast Lightning’s Super Netball dynasty is over after the two-time champions’ heartbreaking 61-60 loss to the NSW Swifts at USC Stadium.

Sunshine Coast haven’t missed a finals sequence since their basis 12 months in 2017, that includes in grand finals of their first three campaigns.

That sequence was snapped by the Swifts, who received a closing quarter tremendous purpose shootout to pump recent air into their very own finals race.

Lightning captain Steph Wood and her rookie teammate Reilley Batcheldor sank 5 tremendous pictures to attract degree with a minute remaining, however Swifts rookie Sophie Fawns had a long-range reply of her personal to regular the defending champions.

Fawns’s circle accomplice Helen Housby shouldered an infinite load to complete with 41 targets, together with the matchwinner.

Co-captain Maddy Proud prolonged her unbelievable season, including 45 feeds in a player-of-the-match efficiency.

With matches towards the Vixens, Magpies and Fever on the horizon, a loss would have been an enormous blow to the Swifts.

Proud knew what a win meant to their title defence and hauled her workforce throughout the road.

“It’s huge for us,” Proud stated. “The first half of the season didn’t go to plan and I think we’re on the rise and just have to keep doing this consistently.”

It is a outstanding phenomenon of the league that each workforce had at the least a sliver of an opportunity to achieve the finals with 5 rounds remaining.

The Lightning sat final however there was no means of understanding it.

Mahalia Cassidy was on the coronary heart of the Lightning resistance that clung to each one of many Swifts’ scoring runs within the first half.

Kadie-Ann Dehaney adopted Cassidy’s instance, utilizing her telescopic arms to make the Swifts’ assault finish look pokey.

After trailing all sport, the Lightning nudged their means in entrance at three-quarter time after Cassidy lunged desperately to intercept a Sarah Klau move and flick the ball to Batcheldor to transform.

After beginning the sport at centre, Cassidy completed at wing defence with three intercepts and two deflections to be her workforce’s standout.