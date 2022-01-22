Sports
Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu enters final after Kosetskaya retires midway | Badminton News – Times of India
LUCKNOW: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the ladies’s singles last of the Syed Modi International badminton event after her fifth seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired harm halfway into their semifinal right here on Saturday.
Sindhu, the highest seed, simply pocketed the primary recreation 21-11 earlier than Kosetskaya conceded the second girls’s singles semifinal match.
Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod within the summit conflict on Sunday.
Malvika defeated one other Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 in a tricky three-game contest.
It was anticipated to be a simple outing for Sindhu going by kind, world rating in addition to head-to-head report.
Ranked seventh within the BWF rankings, Sindhu had defeated world quantity 28 Kosetskaya twice earlier than Saturday’s tie, and the Indian ace as soon as once more got here out on high to increase her dominant report towards the Russian.
