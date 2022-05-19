Taijul keeps chipping away at SL to give Bangladesh slim chance





Lunch Sri Lanka 397 and 128 for 4 (Karunaratne 44*, Kusal 48, Oshada 19, Taijul 3-38) lead Bangladesh 465 for 9 dec by 60 runs

Two key strikes from Taijul Islam made certain Bangladesh stayed forward within the recreation on day 5 of the primary Test, in Chattogram. For the longest time within the morning, Sri Lanka have been answerable for proceedings with runs coming thick and quick. However, Taijul, who has thus far had a job to play in all 4 dismissals, eliminated Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews in fast succession to dent the guests.

At lunch on the ultimate day, Sri Lanka had taken a lead of 60 runs and reached 128 for 4. Dimuth Karunaratne, was unbeaten on 44 and had Dhananjaya de Silva for firm on 12.

Resuming the ultimate day on 39 for two, it took Sri Lanka all of 24 balls to wipe off the 29-run deficit with Kusal taking the assault to Bangladesh. Sri Lanka’s strategy was clear from the primary over. Kusal was the aggressor whereas Karunaratne, extra circumspect in his strategy, rotated the strike nicely as runs got here at a premium within the first hour of the morning.

Kusal began off the day by clattering Taijul for 2 fours within the first over earlier than slamming Khaled Ahmed for a hattrick of 4 both aspect of the wicket. Nayeem Hasan, the hero of the primary innings, was not spared both with Kusal pumping him for a 4 and a six over sq. leg as Sri Lanka scored 59 runs within the first 9 overs of the primary session. It didn’t assist that Bangladesh have been a bowler quick with Shoriful Islam ruled out of the series , after fracturing his proper hand courtesy a Kasun Rajitha bouncer late on day three.

With not one of the bowlers proving efficient, Mominul Haque turned to his two most skilled spinners, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul, to revive some parity and the duo didn’t disappoint. While Shakib maintained tight strains, Taijul struck from the opposite finish.

He first eliminated Kusal with a peach of a supply that pitched on center stump to show and trim the off bail for a 43-ball 48 earlier than accounting for Angelo Mathews with a shocking return catch for a duck. Mathews, who was visibly pissed off having not scored for 14 balls launched a straight drive again at Taijul, who in some way bought each palms to it and accomplished the catch above his head.

There have been a couple of nervy moments for each Karunaratne and De Silva, with the previous additionally affected by cramps however the duo caught it out to maneuver to lunch unscathed.





