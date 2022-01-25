Taliban Detain Dozens Trying To Leave Afghanistan ‘Illegally’ By Air

Dozens of individuals have been stopped from “illegally” leaving Afghanistan by air on Monday, a high Taliban official stated, and a number of other ladies amongst them are being detained till they’re collected by male family.

Tens of 1000’s of Afghans fled on evacuation flights from Kabul in August because the Taliban returned to energy amid the hasty withdrawal of US-led forces.

Some nations and worldwide NGOs have since operated irregular chartered flights extracting Afghans, however Taliban authorities have more and more clamped down.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Monday {that a} group had tried to go away on a flight from the northern metropolis of Mazar-i-Sharif.

“Forty people were arrested… who wanted to go abroad illegally by plane,” he stated.

He stated most have been launched, however some ladies “remain detained because their male relatives have not yet come to escort them”.

It was not instantly clear who had organised the flight.

Tens of 1000’s Afghans are nonetheless determined to go away the nation — afraid of reprisals from the Taliban due to their hyperlinks to overseas forces or the previous US-backed regime.

The Taliban insist anybody can go away so long as they’ve the best paperwork — together with visas to wherever they’re going — however getting the paperwork in a rustic the place solely a handful of embassies function is extraordinarily troublesome.

The hardline Islamist authorities has additionally known as on Afghans with abilities and coaching to remain and assist rebuild the nation.

Despite promising a softer model of rule in comparison with their first stint in energy from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban have imposed a number of restrictions on ladies.

They are barred from long-distance journey until accompanied by a detailed male family member, and have additionally been stopped from returning to work in most authorities sectors.

In current weeks ladies activists have staged small and sporadic protests in Kabul and different cities, however the rallies are often forcefully dispersed.

