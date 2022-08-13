Taliban fire warning shots amid rare women’s protest in Kabul

Taliban fighters fired warning photographs to disperse a uncommon girls’s protest in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul.

Dramatic video footage exhibits armed males firing gunshots into the air, inflicting demonstrators to flee on Saturday morning.

Around 40 girls chanted ‘bread, work and freedom’ as they marched in entrance of Afghanistan’s training ministry.

The protest got here simply two days earlier than the Taliban marks its first 12 months in energy.

Strict legal guidelines regulate women’s rights in the country, with limits on their means to work and have an training, in addition to restrictions on travelling alone.

Demonstrations by girls are more and more uncommon in Kabul after the Taliban arrested many activists earlier this 12 months.

On Saturday, the protestors held a banner studying “August 15 is a black day” — a reference to the date the Taliban took energy final 12 months.

They additionally chanted “Justice, justice. We’re fed up with ignorance” earlier than being violently dispersed by Taliban fighters, who blocked a crossroads in entrance of the demonstrators and began capturing within the air for a number of seconds.

Some girls had been reportedly overwhelmed after they took refuge in outlets. Others claimed to have had their cell phones confiscated.

“Unfortunately, the Taliban who were part of the intelligence services came and fired in the air,” Zholia Parsi, one of many protest organisers, informed AFP.

“They dispersed the girls, tore down our banners and confiscated many girls’ phones,” she added.

Protestors remained defiant within the face of Taliban assaults, nevertheless.

One demonstrator, Munisa Mubariz, mentioned she meant to proceed struggling for the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan.

“We will not let the Taliban silence our voices,” she mentioned. “We will protest from our homes.”

Demonstrations by girls over the erosion of their rights underneath the Taliban, who swept to energy after the chaotic US troop withdrawal in August 2021, have change into more and more uncommon within the capital.

Several protestor organisers had been arrested firstly of the 12 months, with some detained for a number of weeks.

This week, a report by Save the Children said that women had been bearing the most important brunt of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

The research discovered that women are extra probably than boys to be depressed, hungry and remoted.

Save the Children reported that just about half of women in Afghanistan are not attending school, in contrast with 20% of boys.