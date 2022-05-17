Taliban promise ‘good news’ on girls’ education in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s inside minister promised “very good news” quickly on the return of ladies to secondary colleges, in a uncommon interview broadcast Monday by CNN.

At the tip of March, the Taliban, who took energy after US forces withdrew from the nation final August, closed excessive colleges and faculties for ladies simply hours after their reopening.

The sudden reversal, ordered by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme chief of the Taliban and of the nation, outraged many Afghans and the worldwide neighborhood.

“I would like to provide some clarification. There is no one who opposes education for women,” stated Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, lengthy one of the vital secretive Taliban leaders and who solely confirmed his face in public for the primary time in March.

He argued that ladies may already go to major faculty. “Above that grade, the work is continuing on a mechanism” to permit ladies to attend secondary faculty, he stated in his first televised interview.

“Very soon you will hear very good news about this issue,” he stated.

Haqqani hinted that the “mechanism” was linked to high school costume codes, explaining that training ought to be based mostly on Afghan “culture” and “Islamic rules and principles,” and referred “more broadly” to the difficulty of girls carrying the hijab.

After their return to energy, the Taliban demanded that ladies put on at the very least a hijab, a shawl masking the top however revealing the face.

But because the starting of May, they’ve as an alternative compelled them to put on a full veil in public and ideally a burqa, which had been obligatory once they first ran the nation between 1996 and 2001.

“If someone is giving away their daughters or sisters, they do that based on total trust,” he stated.

“We must establish the conditions so that we can ensure their honor and security. We are acting to ensure this.”

The Haqqani community that was based by his late father and which he now heads is accused of finishing up among the most violent assaults perpetrated by the Taliban in Afghanistan previously 20 years.

Sirajuddin Haqqani himself continues to be on the FBI’s most needed listing, with a $10 million reward for any info that might result in his arrest.

On CNN, the minister stated that “the last 20 years was a situation of defensive fighting and war” however that he needed sooner or later “to have good relations with the United States and the international community.”

“We do not look at them as enemies,” he stated, insisting that the Taliban intends to respect the settlement signed with Washington in 2020, by which they pledged to not let Afghanistan develop into a haven for terrorists focusing on Americans once more.

