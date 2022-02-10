Talks with Putin were interesting, intense, Tokayev said

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev referred to as the talks together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attention-grabbing and intense, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“I would like to express my cordial gratitude to the President of Russia for his kind invitation to come to Moscow with an official visit. We have just finished lengthy talks with achieved agreements that respected Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has just informed you about. Indeed, the talks were very intense, interesting even. Using this opportunity, I would like to express my satisfaction with how these talks went,” Tokayev mentioned.

According to the Kazakh chief, this 12 months is iconic for Russia and Kazakhstan.

“We celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our states. During this period, we have built a truly exemplary interstate cooperation, based on the strength of our friendship, common history and mental closeness of our peoples,” Tokayev famous.

He additionally underscored that because of the extreme political dialogue, the international locations achieved spectacular successes in virtually each space.

“Our ground border, the longest in the world [about 7,500 km – TASS] presents a shining example of a true exemplary goon-neighborliness, reliable cooperation and strategic partnership to the entire international community,” the president mentioned.