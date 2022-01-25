Taylor Swift fires back at rock legend: ‘F***ed up’

A livid Taylor Swift has blown up at Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn over a “damaging” declare he made about her music.

Taylor Swift has furiously hit again at Damon Albarn after the Blur and Gorillaz frontman claimed she didn’t write her personal songs.

Albarn, 53, made the assertion in a brand new interview with the LA Times, the place he was requested for his opinion on Swift’s music.

When the interviewer argued that she was a “co-writer”, Albarn declared that it “doesn’t count”.

“I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes,” he responded, earlier than qualifying that it “doesn’t mean the outcome can’t be really great”.

The rock legend added that he was a “traditionalist in that sense”, earlier than evaluating Swift to Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas.

“I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker – less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think (Billie’s) exceptional.”

Within hours of it being posted, Swift retweeted a hyperlink to the article, together with a scathing message aimed immediately at Albarn.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging,” the All Too Well singer wrote.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

She adopted it up with: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Within an hour, Swift’s livid response had attracted greater than 150,000 “likes” and 30,000 retweets.

It wasn’t simply Swift in Albarn’s firing line – the Blur frontman additionally took a shot at his personal work, particularly the track that made him so well-known: Song 2.

“That’s a perfect example of something that’s more about attitude and production than actual cracking songwriting,” he advised the interviewer.