Tea lady turned oOh!Media chief executive: Cathy O’Connor reveals how she spends her time
This week’s dialog is Cathy O’Connor, chief govt of oOh!Media.
How did you get your massive break?
An advert for a radio job within the newspaper.
What are every day information media habits?
Mobile all the best way! I learn a mixture of the principle mastheads through cellular apps and stream ABC Newsradio whereas preparing and within the automobile. I drive residence to a combo of music and information radio.
Which dwelling particular person do you most admire?
My mum.
Your responsible streaming pleasure?
Reality TV.
Which phrase do you overuse?
It is what it’s.
What did you need to do whenever you grew up?
An individual with an important job in enterprise.