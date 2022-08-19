Tej Pratap Asks Brother-In-Law To Stay In Official Meeting, BJP “Not Surprised”

Patna:

Ministers in Bihar appear to have a penchant for permitting the presence of their shut relations at official occasions.

The new ‘Mahagathbandhan’ authorities within the state is embarrassed over images, clicked a couple of days in the past, by which minister for atmosphere, forestry and local weather change Tej Pratap Yadav is seen alongside together with his brother-in-law at a gathering with division officers.

According to division sources who didn’t want to be named, Shailesh Kumar, who’s married to Mr Yadav’s eldest sister Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP herself, had come to the workplace on Wednesday to congratulate his spouse’s youthful brother upon securing a cupboard berth.

Mr Yadav, by no means recognized to be a stickler for norms, requested the brother-in-law to sit down beside him till the assembly was over and the 2 might have a chat, they mentioned.

However, the mercurial chief additionally ended up sharing photos of the assembly on Twitter and the BJP, sore over the sudden lack of energy, pounced on the chance.

“It is not at all surprising since whatever may be the RJD’s posturing with regard to its politics of casteism and religious appeasement, the party is basically meant to further the interests of the family,” BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand mentioned in an announcement.

Mr Anand’s comment was an apparent reference to Yadav being the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav changing into the deputy CM.

However, this was not the primary event when a minister was caught in such a scenario.

Last 12 months, the then minister for animal husbandry and fisheries Mukesh Sahani was within the soup after he deputed his brother to inaugurate a division perform since he himself couldn’t attend.

