Telangana home guard risks his life, rescues dog stuck in flooded stream. Watch

A Telangana policeman is now being hailed as hero after a video exhibiting him saving a canine was shared on-line. The clip captures him risking his personal life to save lots of the furry creature. There is an opportunity that after watching the video you’ll reward the person too.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the video on Twitter. He shared a caption in Hindi whereas explaining the incident of the courageous dwelling guard named Mujeeb. He defined that when the guard observed the canine caught in a flooded stream, he stepped as much as assist the harmless soul. The video exhibits him perched atop the bucket of an excavator rescuing the animal from the overflowed waterbody.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 8,100 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“Example of ‘beyond the call of duty’ …hats off to Mujeeb. Humanity at its all-encompassing best. “Amazing, adorable, and great work,” posted one other. “Salute to this great man. God bless him,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?