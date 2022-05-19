Telangana Inks Pact With King’s College London For Higher Pharma Education

Hyderabad:

The Telangana authorities on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King’s College London in reference to the proposed Pharma University at Hyderabad Pharma City.

The MoU was signed within the presence of state Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, who’s presently tenting within the UK, an official launch stated.

The MoU units out a joint intention between King’s College and the Telangana authorities to discover the event of upper instructional provision throughout the Pharma City and can contain collaborative analysis tasks, employees and scholar exchanges, in addition to curriculum improvement and upskilling.

The partnership fostered between King’s school and Telangana will assist help the imaginative and prescient of Pharma City, of which the creation of a life sciences larger training provision varieties a key factor – drawing collectively innovation, analysis and improvement and excellence.

At the signing ceremony, Rama Rao stated, “Spread across 19,000 acres, Hyderabad Pharma City will be the world’s largest pharma cluster and the establishment of a Life Sciences & Pharma University is an integral part of the Pharma City vision. With Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem estimated at USD 50 bn, combined with King’s College London’s world leading expertise in research and training, I’m hopeful that this collaboration will deliver mutually beneficial partnerships for both Telangana and the UK.”

Prof. Shitij Kapur, President and Principal of King’s College London stated, “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to develop higher education provision in Telangana with a focus on areas with current global significance and in which King’s has world leading expertise, including technology and health care.”

