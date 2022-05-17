“That’s Disgusting”: Amber Heard Responds to Accusations She “Pooped” in Johnny Depp’s Bed

Amber Heard denied that it was an intentional prank. (File)

Lots has come to gentle throughout Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit towards his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, whereas on the stand, Ms Heard has denied allegations that she defecated Mr Depp’s mattress “as a prank” after the pair had a battle.

According to People.com, on Monday Ms Heard was requested concerning the occasion when Mr Depp stated he was proven {a photograph} of “faecal matter on the bed” after Ms Heard left with mates to go to Coachella again in April 2016. Responding to this, the Aquaman star defined that Mr Depp’s canine Boo had “bathroom issues” and was chargeable for the faecal matter left within the mattress.

It is to say that earlier this month, Johnny Depp had testified that his ex-wife tried in charge the canine for the faecal matter on the mattress however he did not consider that the dropping that he noticed in a photograph might have come from their small pets. He additionally referred to it as a “faecal delivery”. The Hollywood actor stated there was little question it was “human faeces”.

Separately, Starling Jenkins III, who’s a longtime govt chauffeur and safety guard for Mr Depp, additionally stated underneath oath within the trial that Ms Heard instructed him the defecation was a “horrible practical joke gone wrong”.

However, on Monday, throughout her time on the stand, Ms Heard addressed the situation and denied that it was an intentional prank. According to People.com, she additionally denied having a dialog in any respect with Mr Jenkins about it. Ms Heard testified that one among their canine had “bowel control issues” and would typically burrow of their beds. She added that the canine was on the mattress whereas she was packing, so a rest room accident might have been missed when she and her buddy left for Coachella.

Ms Heard stated, “First of all, I do not suppose that is humorous, I do not know what grown lady does. I used to be not additionally in a pranking temper, my life was falling aside, and I used to be at a crossroads in my life. I used to be very severe and I had simply been attacked on my thirtieth birthday, by my husband, with whom I used to be desperately in love and knew I wanted to depart. It was probably not a jovial time, and I do not suppose that is humorous. Period. That’s disgusting.”

It is to say that Johnny Depp is suing Ms Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving home violence. Though Ms Heard didn’t identify Mr Depp within the editorial, his attorneys have argued that primarily based on her prior allegations of abuse by the hands of the actor, folks would affiliate him with the piece.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary and had been married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later. Now, in response to AFP, Judge Penney Azcarate has scheduled closing arguments within the case for May 27, after which it would go to the jury.