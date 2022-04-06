The best iPhone SE cases for keeping your phone safe | CNN Underscored

If you simply picked up the brand new iPhone SE, congratulations — It’s a powerful cellphone that actually feels prefer it ought to price greater than $429. Speaking of price, it’s a good suggestion to guard that funding by placing a case in your cellphone.

We know that purchasing for instances, and determining your particular wants, can depart you scratching your head, so we did the give you the results you want. After spending time utilizing a handful of instances for the iPhone SE from manufacturers like Smartish, Lifeproof, Gear4 and Otterbox, we are able to supply some hands-on impressions. Here are among the greatest choices you should buy proper now, from delicate clear instances to rugged fashions designed to take a beating.

Smartish is well-known for inexpensive cellphone instances that provide a aptitude of character to your cellphone. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is available in black, blue, white or grey and provides a spot on the again of the case to retailer three credit score or debit playing cards, plus some money. The card storage space provides some thickness to the already small iPhone SE, however it does can help you stop carrying round a bulkier pockets. If the trade-off is price it, you will get the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from Smartish for $20. If you desire a fully personalized model, the worth goes as much as $35 — which is a steal.

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 takes the identical primary strategy as Vol. 1, however swaps out plastic for a cloth that appears and looks like leather-based. There’s nonetheless sufficient room for as much as three playing cards and a few money within the cardholder, though we surprise if the fabric will stretch over time, making it attainable to suit extra playing cards. Or, in that case, in case your playing cards could also be extra liable to falling out. If you’re digging the design, you will get the Vol. 2 of the Smartish Wallet Slayer for $20. If you propose on utilizing both of Smartish’s pockets instances with wi-fi charging, simply bear in mind you’ll have to take away your playing cards earlier than putting your cellphone on a charging pad.

Gear4’s Piccadilly case has a humorous title, however it’s all enterprise relating to defending your cellphone. The majority of the case is evident, exhibiting off the colour of your iPhone SE whereas additionally including a contact of coloration on its edges. We have the black mannequin on our iPhone SE proper now and it seems to be nice. Gear4 claims the Piccadilly is designed to guard your cellphone at drops of as much as 13-feet. Our lone grievance is {that a} slight sheen makes the Piccadilly slippery proper out of the field. Our hope is that dealing with the case will mood this, making it much less more likely to slip out of your hand.

If you desire a contact of rugged safety in a transparent case, the Otterbox Symmetry Series is a great alternative. Otterbox is synonymous with rugged safety, and the corporate now provides thinner, lighter instances just like the Symmetry Series. The case itself is, effectively, clear, with buttons which can be agency to press. A curious line within the housing goes across the total perimeter, and after utilizing the case, we realized it’s there so as to add a layer of grip-ability to your cellphone. Brilliant.

Another clear case we’ve loved utilizing is the Gear4 Crystal Palace. It seems to be and feels so much just like the Gear4 Piccadilly, however as a substitute of getting a line of coloration across the outdoors edge, the Crystal Palace case is completely clear. We additionally seen its stiffer edges may make it higher capable of stand up to abuse.. That mentioned, it’s solely licensed of a drop from 13-feet, the identical because the Piccadilly. As far as we’re involved, the distinction between the 2 instances comes all the way down to that additional pop of coloration.

The Lifeproof Wake collection seems to be extra like a standard case, whereas providing a layer of safety and a singular sample on the again of the cellphone. Made out of ocean-based plastic, it’s a sturdy case that may reportedly survive a fall from two meters, or over six toes. The wave-like texture on the again is harking back to the ocean and talking of, the fabric used within the Wake Series is an ocean-based plastic. Our favourite a part of the case? The facet buttons come in numerous colours, including a pleasant contact to the general look.

If you’re searching for a decrease price case with minimal safety, the Gripmunk Slim is an ideal alternative. It’s skinny, although some might say nearly too skinny, permitting you to bend and twist it when not put in on a cellphone. But when it’s on an iPhone SE, the grip on the perimeters makes positive it gained’t simply slip out of your palms. You can get a plain coloration like black or blue for $15, or a customized case for double the worth at $30. The Gripmunk Slim isn’t going to supply best-in-class safety throughout a protracted drop, however it does look fairly and can shield your cellphone from on a regular basis put on and tear.

The Gear4 Wembley Palette is available in a bunch of various colours. We have the marine blue on our cellphone proper now, however you’ll be able to select from grey, mint, lilac and scarlet. We like the appear and feel of this case, although it’s nowhere close to as rugged as the opposite Gear4 instances we’ve lined. However, the highest and backside is bolstered, providing you with simply sufficient added safety from the occasional accident, and the case nonetheless seems to be and looks like it may well stand up to a very good quantity of abuse.

For somebody who likes the look of Gear4 instances however needs added safety, we suggest Battersea. There’s nothing delicate or flexible in regards to the case, providing you with confidence it’ll survive a drop, or seven. The rear of the case has a rubberized, semi-circle sample, making it each simple to grip and a pleasant technique to maintain it in place whenever you set it down. You can get the Battersea in any coloration, so long as you want black. For what it’s price, Gear4 states the Battersea case is constructed for 16-foot drops, which blows the opposite instances out of the water when it comes to drop safety.

The Otterbox Commuter case is definitely two totally different components. There’s a delicate inside that matches across the cellphone, with a tougher, extra rugged exterior piece that provides one other layer of safety to your cellphone. One profit of getting a number of items is that Otterbox can combine up the colours, providing you with a distinct look than the in any other case commonplace single-color instances. We’ve been testing the Teal model, however there’s additionally pink, blue and black. There’s additionally a cost port cowl that provides additional safety when your cellphone isn’t charging — protecting issues like lint, mud and particles out of your cellphone’s cost port.

Adding much more safety to the iPhone SE is the Otterbox Defender Pro case. It not solely has a number of layers just like the Commuter case, however it additionally has a built-in display protector. The outdoors of the case is product of rubber, offering a simple to grip floor. Inside the field is a belt holster — sure, they nonetheless exist — letting you simply retailer your cellphone with no pocket or bag. We favor a devoted display protector over the one which’s included within the Defender Pro, however at $30, it’s a tough deal to cross up.

The iPhone SE has a water and dirt resistance ranking of IP67. That means it may well survive being in a single meter of water for thirty minutes. However, that ranking doesn’t do something to guard the surface of the cellphone if it falls off your kitchen desk, and we like that the Lifeproof Fre case provides safety and longer water resistance. With the Fre case on the iPhone SE, your cellphone will likely be secure and sound in as much as two meters of water for an hour, utilizing the built-in display protector and port covers. Our favourite a part of the Fre? It’s nonetheless small and skinny, regardless that it’s thought of a rugged case.