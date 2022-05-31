The in crowd? Denmark votes on joining EU defense cooperation

COPENHAGEN — Russia’s battle in Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to use to hitch NATO, and now Denmark — already a member of the army alliance — is contemplating scrapping its EU opt-out on safety and protection.

On Wednesday, Danes will vote in a referendum on the way forward for the opt-out, which has been in place for 30 years.

The Danish authorities is in favor of abolishing the opt-out. “We have a Europe before the 24th of February and after the 24th of February when Russia started the illegal war against Ukraine,” Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod informed POLITICO, including that eliminating the opt-out can be a “strong signal” of a united Europe.

The polls recommend a stable lead for the “Yes” marketing campaign. But specialists say will probably be a detailed race, with “No” votes anticipated to go up within the last days because the 20 to 30 p.c of undecided voters make their resolution. The deciding issue could possibly be the Euroskeptics.

The stakes

The Danes will vote on whether or not the protection opt-out — one in every of 4 negotiated after the Maastricht treaty was rejected by the nation in a referendum in 1992 — must be transformed into an opt-in.

In the occasion of a “Yes” vote, Denmark will be capable to participate in joint EU army operations, such because the peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina or the anti-piracy mission off the coast of Somalia, and to cooperate on the event and acquisition of army capabilities throughout the EU framework.

Separate to the referendum, the federal government and predominant parliamentary events have additionally agreed to extend Denmark’s protection finances till it reaches 2 p.c of GDP by 2033, in step with the NATO purpose.

“As we are going to invest a lot more in our defense, it would be an advantage for Denmark if these investments can be transformed into real capacities and take part in, for example, the European Defence Agency, PESCO [Permanent Structured Cooperation] or cybersecurity projects,” stated Kofod.

But, if Denmark votes to maintain the opt-out, it could reaffirm the Danes’ explicit Euroskepticism — whereas they help the one market and additional financial cooperation, they’re among the many most skeptical in relation to additional European integration or perceived federalization, voting in two earlier referendums to maintain their opt-outs.

It would even be a blow to the Social Democratic authorities and the eight different events which might be rallying for the Yes vote. Just three events are in favor of maintaining it: the far-right Danish People’s Party, the far-right New Right and the far-left Unity List.

The latest poll from public broadcaster DR, revealed on May 20, confirmed that 42 p.c of voters are anticipated to vote Yes, whereas 28 p.c are anticipated to vote No. Around 20 p.c of voters are nonetheless on the fence.

Derek Beach, who’s engaged on a analysis undertaking analyzing public opinion on protection at Aarhus University, stated that of the undecided voters, some two-thirds are anticipated to vote No.

“If the Yes vote is ahead with 14 percent, it would mean the final result is relatively close but still a Yes vote,” Beach stated. He added, nevertheless, that different polls are projecting a a lot smaller distinction between the 2 campaigns, that means the race could possibly be a detailed one and even tilt in favor of a No.

No to extra EU

In a Eurobarmeter survey from 2014, when the query of whether or not the EU ought to “develop into a federation of nation states” was final polled, 74 p.c in Denmark have been in opposition to the prospect, in contrast with a mere 34 p.c on common within the EU as an entire.

The EU is “something sensitive to Danes, many have the feeling that … everything we give to the EU, we lose,” Beach stated. But, if the Danes vote to overturn the opt-out, it “suggests there might be some movement in the sense of Danes being a little more in solidarity with the rest of the EU and Ukraine.”

The perceived worry of dropping sovereignty has additionally been on the middle of the No marketing campaign, with politicians warning that overturning the opt-out may end in extra EU, and even an EU military.

“The whole military dimension of the EU is not really finished yet, so we don’t want to recommend a yes to something that is still undefined,” stated Peter Kofod, MEP for the Danish People’s Party.

“I am very much afraid that the EU starts building something that is parallel to what is going on in NATO, and I would prefer spending money, time, resources and soldiers in the latter,” he added.

But Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, backed by specialists, has harassed that Denmark won’t lose any sovereignty as it’s going to nonetheless have the proper to not take part in missions it doesn’t wish to be part of, and even veto missions earlier than they’re permitted.

If there was a switch of sovereignty, “then we would never have recommended Denmark to take part. It’s not about that, it’s about how Denmark can cooperate with others much better,” Kofod stated.

Talks in Brussels on revising the EU’s treaty, which might abolish the rule permitting one nation to veto overseas coverage, can be assembly plenty of opposition. In Denmark such a step would require a referendum or a five-sixth majority within the parliament, and the Danish authorities has teamed up with a dozen different nations to object to any adjustments.