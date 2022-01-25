The U.S. is placing 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe

toggle caption Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Pentagon is inserting about 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert to presumably deploy to Eastern Europe as Russian forces stand poised for a doable invasion of Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby mentioned on Monday that the choice to deploy troops has not been made.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “has placed a range of units in the United States on a heightened preparedness to deploy, which increases our readiness to provide forces if NATO should activate the [NATO Response Force] or if other situations develop,” Kirby mentioned.

The NATO Response Force is a multinational drive of roughly 40,000 troops that may deploy shortly as wanted. The drive can be deployed at NATO’s request, Kirby mentioned.

Some U.S. forces are already on heightened alert; Austin heightened their standing additional, Kirby mentioned, by shortening the variety of days it could take to deploy from 10 to 5.

“It’s very clear that the Russians have no intention right now of de-escalating,” Kirby mentioned, including that Austin needed to offer U.S. forces time to “prepare to be on a shorter tether … just in case.”

The nations the place the U.S. troops could possibly be despatched has not been decided, Kirby mentioned, although he indicated they could possibly be despatched to Eastern Europe. Possible locations include Poland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary. The New York Times reported that the Baltic nations — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — had been additionally into account.

“This is really about reassuring the eastern flank of NATO,” Kirby mentioned.

President Biden has mentioned he has no intention to ship U.S. forces to Ukraine itself, however has signaled he’s ready to impose strict financial sanctions on Russia within the occasion of an invasion. Following a name Monday with European leaders, Biden mentioned the group had reached “total unanimity” on responding to Russia.

The White House mentioned the leaders mentioned “preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia” if it had been to invade. They additionally known as for extra diplomacy.

Russia has 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine

Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops throughout the border from Ukraine at totally different places. Moscow has denied it intends to invade, although U.S. officers concern an offensive could possibly be imminent.

The U.S. already has lots of of army advisers and trainers in Ukraine who’ve recurrently rotated in since 2015.

The U.S. has additionally despatched Ukraine army assist, most just lately a cargo of 200,000 kilos of “lethal aid” together with ammunition that arrived on Friday. The U.S. despatched 30 Javelin anti-tank guided missile methods in October and has additionally despatched radar methods, anti-tank weapons and tools to take out drones over the previous a number of years.

Other NATO members are pledging to ship ships or jets to Eastern Europe. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Spain had been sending or contemplating sending army assist to Lithuania, Romania or Bulgaria or to both the Black Sea or the Baltic Sea.

“We will always do what is necessary to protect and defend all our allies. And I welcome that allies are stepping up,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

Stoltenberg known as for extra diplomacy to deescalate tensions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been holding conferences with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, however the two haven’t achieved any breakthroughs. They most just lately met on Friday in Geneva, the place they agreed to keep talking.

The U.S., in the meantime, ordered members of the family of personnel at its embassy in Kyiv to depart Ukraine over the weekend and licensed the voluntary departure of some employees over safety considerations. The U.Okay. on Monday mentioned it was withdrawing some employees from its embassy whereas Australia told its citizens in Ukraine to depart.