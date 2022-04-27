The world’s oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine | CNN



A 118-year-old nun dwelling in a nursing dwelling in southern France has turn into the world’s oldest dwelling particular person, in response to the Guinness World Records.

Sister André can be the world’s oldest dwelling nun and the oldest nun ever, in response to a press release launched by the record-breaking authority on Monday.

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André has devoted most of her life to spiritual service, the assertion stated. Before turning into a Catholic nun, she sorted kids throughout World War II after which spent 28 years caring for orphans and aged individuals at a hospital.

Sister André, who lives close to the French metropolis of Toulon, can be the world’s oldest Covid-19 survivor. The Guinness World Records assertion stated she examined constructive for the virus firstly of 2021, however recovered totally inside three weeks, simply in time for her 117th birthday.

In an interview with the French TV channel RMC Story on Tuesday, Sister André appeared to have combined emotions about turning into the brand new oldest dwelling particular person.

“I feel I would be better off in heaven, but the good Lord doesn’t want me yet,” she stated, calling the title a “sad honor.”

However, she additionally expressed her pleasure at being “pampered” by her household.

Sister André enjoys chocolate and wine – and drinks a glass every single day – her nursing dwelling, Résidence Catherine Labouré, confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

When she turned 118 earlier this 12 months, the aged nun obtained a handwritten birthday observe from French President Emmanuel Macron – the 18th French president of her lifetime – in response to a tweet from the nursing dwelling. There have additionally been 10 totally different Popes presiding over the Catholic Church since she was born.

Sister André grew to become the world’s eldest following the dying of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese girl beforehand licensed because the world’s oldest particular person, who died on the age of 119 on April 19.

The title of oldest particular person ever recorded additionally belongs to a French girl. Born on February 21, 1875, Jeanne Louise Calment’s life spanned 122 years and 164 days, in response to the Guinness World Records assertion.