‘There’s always going to be exchange in cinema,’ says Abhishek Bachchan on South remakes

Abhishek Bachchan, who will subsequent be seen within the remake of the Tamil movie “Oththa Seruppu Size 7”, says the pattern of movies from South being remade into Hindi shouldn’t be new. The actor mentioned there could also be extra media consideration now however the alternate of tales between the 2 industries has all the time been there.

“I have done south remakes in the past. Now, the media glare is on it (more). South films have been made in Hindi and Hindi films have been made in the South for the last 70 to 80 years. The language of cinema is the same. There is always going to be an exchange in cinema and language is becoming lesser of a barrier. Also, as we have yet another medium (OTT), before that in select theatres (South language films would release) in Mumbai or on satellite dubbed versions, now there is accessibility (referring to due to OTT),” the actor told PTI.

Bachchan, whose film “Dasvi” released today, said the Hindi adaptation “SSS7” is a passion project and he is thrilled about it.

“It is a really difficult movie to do, it’s a solo actor movie, I’m the one actor, there are numerous characters however they don’t seem to be seen. It is a large problem. I’m glad I bought the chance (to do it). It is a remake (so) it could possibly’t be actual,” Bachchan, who has additionally produced “SSS7”, mentioned.

The 46-year-old actor knowledgeable that the crew is at present engaged on the submit manufacturing of the film, which can launch quickly. “We have finished shooting and the post production is underway, they are wrapping up the edit and other post work will start.

It should be released soon. We have not put a date to it yet,” he mentioned.

“Oththa Seruppu Size 7”, launched in 2019, was produced, written and directed by R Parthiban, who has additionally acted within the film and is the one character.

Bachchan can be trying ahead to R Balki’s subsequent directorial enterprise “Ghoomer”, which marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director after their 2009 movie “Paa”, which additionally featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

“Be it creating the ‘Idea’ (mobile phone) campaign, or working on ‘Paa’, it is always great fun. He is a dear friend and a director I have a lot of respect for. The film is almost done,” he mentioned.

‘Dasvi’ is streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.