This automatic dosa maker ‘prints’ dosas and netizens are not impressed. Watch

Dosa is thought to be some of the iconic dishes that India has produced. And for diehard dosa lovers, this explicit product that has been going viral on the Internet may be tough to digest. And you realize what may actually be tough to digest in keeping with some netizens? A ‘printed’ dosa. Yes, you learn that proper. A video that has been shared by a Twitter consumer named Samantha reveals an advertisement for this product that lots of people are having problem to even consider the existence of. According to the Twitter deal with of this man, he’s primarily based within the Bay Area of the United States of America. And on his Twitter, he has over 19,000 devoted followers.

In the replies to this tweet, he has additionally connected a hyperlink to the product. But what’s most noteworthy is that almost all netizens are having a tough time greedy the ideas of the existence of this product. It retails for Rupees 15,999 and is round six kilograms in its weight. The description of this product particulars that it’s made in India and moveable, together with different such options.

Take a take a look at the video of the dosa ‘printer’:

This explicit tweet that he has shared on August 23 has already acquired greater than 2.77 lakh views on it as of now.

“What if the batter gets jammed and then you have to print a test idli?” hilariously questions a Twitter consumer. “Finally a printer that works even when it is out of Cyan,” notes one other particular person. “No fun at all!! Where’s the joy of cooking here? Doesn’t get my vote,” writes a 3rd. However, the unique poster says in a reply, “(…) Depending on how well it operates, it could be good for big families or people with disabilities though.”