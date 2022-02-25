‘This is total war’: France says Putin wants to remove Ukraine ‘off map of nations’

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to destroy Ukraine’s statehood and warned that the “security” of its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in danger.

“This is total war. Putin has decided… to take Ukraine off the map of nations,” Le Drian advised France Inter radio.

“The Donbas issue is just a pretext,” he stated, referring to the realm of jap Ukraine that’s partly managed by pro-Russian separatists.

“What Putin wants is Ukraine’s submission, and he will pursue his offensive until the end,” he added.

“President Zelensky’s security is a central element of all that’s happening,” he stated, including: “We are ready to help him if necessary.”

But Le Drian refused to be drawn on whether or not such assist might prolong to an exfiltration of the president from Ukraine.

Zelensky had stated early Friday that he and his household remained in Ukraine, regardless of Russia figuring out him as “target number one.”

Le Drian stated France was additionally “worried” a few potential Russian navy offensive towards Moldova and Georgia, two different ex-Soviet states.

He denounced “a Russian drift toward interference” in different nations, noting Putin’s repeated insistence of his nation’s alleged historic grievances for the reason that fall of the Soviet Union.

French officers have warned that the disaster might shortly escalate alongside NATO’s jap flank, warning that Putin might additionally check the West’s resolve by looking for to take management of the breakaway area of Transnistria, which has declared independence from Moldova, or different former Soviet territories.

Lithuania, a Baltic state that’s now a member of the NATO protection alliance, on Thursday decreed a state of emergency after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin is reinventing history. He wants to rebuild an empire, demonstrate his power by all means,” Le Drian stated.

“This is a new reality. This is no longer like during the Cold War, because then there was no war. What’s new is that this is war in the heart of Europe,” he stated.

