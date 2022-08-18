This State Is India’s 1st To Use Blockchain To Distribute Seed To Farmers

During the Kharif season, the division coated seed distribution through blockchain. (Representational)

Jharkhand:

In a big improvement that will revolutionize agriculture within the nation, the Directorate of Agriculture, Jharkhand, and international blockchain expertise firm, SettleMint, India collectively introduced the profitable launch of seed distribution to farmers primarily based on blockchain expertise.

In the 2 years of operations in India, SettleMint has made vital progress and has taken fast strides in the direction of the enablement of blockchain adaption in India. The profitable implementation of blockchain primarily based seed distribution to farmers in Jharkhand is an affidavit to that impact.

“Jharkhand is 1st state to implement blockchain in the country which is being used to track seed distribution. The blockchain platform tracks seed supply distribution-from issuing of supply orders from the Directorate of Agriculture, placing of seed demand by District Agriculture Officer, tracking seed distribution from empanelled government seed producing agency to distributors, retailers, LAMPS/PACS, FPOs, and finally to the farmers. The move to implement blockchain is aimed at bringing transparency and authenticity of seeds which the farmers receive under the seed exchange scheme and other schemes. “

It is envisioned to implement blockchain expertise for monitoring the distribution of seeds, inputs, implements, and so forth below all of the schemes being carried out by the Directorate of Agriculture like State Seed Distribution Scheme, NFSM, PMKSY, and NHM.

It will play an important function within the clear execution of schemes whereas disposing of middlemen because it permits traceability, real-time monitoring, and environment friendly administration of the schemes.

“It is the utmost priority of this government to make quality seeds available to the farmers at the right time, along with filtering of middlemen, identification of the beneficiaries, and creation of farmers’ database.” Jharkhand Agriculture Director Nesha Oraon stated.

Commenting on the event, Shahzad Fatmi, CEO, SettleMint India, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Jharkhand as it becomes the first state in the country to distribute seeds through blockchain technology. Blockchain is proving to be a game-changer in the agricultural sector. It is revolutionizing agrarian supply chains by making them more transparent and traceable.”

Elaborating on the advantages of utilizing blockchain for seed distribution, Oraon added “This will enable timely availability of seeds to distributors, retailers and most importantly, the farmers. Each farmer is first registered in the blockchain system along with their Aadhar card number and mobile number. Seed distribution is logged into the system after entry of OTP in the registered mobile number of the concerned farmer. The objective of implementing blockchain is to enable the distribution of seeds and other schemes in a transparent manner. The platform provides information on a real-time basis to monitor activities like LAMPS/PACS/FPO-wise seed distribution to farmers in different districts, quantity/variety of seed being purchased by farmers, no. of times seed is being purchased by a farmer, etc. Through the use of blockchain, the state envisions to create a robust farmers’ database which can be used to enhance the delivery of various agriculture and horticulture schemes and enable micro monitoring of every district in the state. Along with this, it is planned to enable e KYC for authentication of aadhar number of farmers” she additional added.

By implementing the blockchain resolution the state of Jharkhand has grow to be the primary state within the nation to deploy a production-grade blockchain-based seed distribution program. The state is dedicated to onboarding all stakeholders, i.e., provides, distributors, and farmers, to spend money on their coaching and adoption of expertise.

Every yr, the Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Co-operative distributes 300+ seed types of 30+ crops throughout each Kharif and Rabi seasons to the farmers at a backed price.

During the present Kharif season, the division has coated seed distribution of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and course cereals utterly through blockchain expertise. To date, greater than 3 lakh farmers, 600 LAMPS/PACS/Private distributors, and 160 FPOs have been registered on the platform.

Around 30k quintals of seeds have been distributed: because of the present drought-like scenario, whole seed distribution is estimated to be round 35k to 40k quintals for this kharif season. As the adoption of blockchain will increase manifold, the entire seed distribution course of will likely be pilferage free permitting the farmers to substantiate through their app the variability and amount acquired.

