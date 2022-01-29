Europe

Thousands protest against ‘rape culture’ in Uruguay

Thousands of ladies took the streets of the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Friday, to protest towards a rape case that has shocked the nation.

In the incident, which occurred on Sunday, a girl left a membership with a person and accompanied him to his condominium.

While they have been having sexual activity, at the least two extra males entered the condominium and raped her.

The unidentified 30-year-old was later discovered by a good friend within the heart of Montevideo and brought to a hospital the place docs confirmed the assault.

Protesters marched alongside the streets from Independencia Square in downtown Montevideo.



