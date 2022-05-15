Thousands take to New York City streets to support abortion rights

NEW YORK — There have been protests throughout the nation Saturday as abortion rights supporters expressed outrage over the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that might overturn Roe v. Wade.

After that, the Senate tried and did not go a invoice shoring up a nationwide proper to abortion.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin studies, one of many largest demonstrations within the nation was held in New York City.

Tens of hundreds of supporters marched and gathered in Union Square, Foley Square, Cadman Plaza and throughout the Brooklyn Bridge, chanting and holding their indicators up excessive.

“Just supporting our sisters across the world and the nation,” Park Slope resident Nancy Henry mentioned.

Protesters demanded the Supreme Court not reverse the 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood and different teams established the “Day of Action.”

“We gotta make sure we keep our clinics open,” mentioned Liberate Abortion marketing campaign director Sharmin Hossain.

Hossain discovered vocal assist for abortion rights from some distinguished entertainers.

“I think about safety. I think about equality, because if we’re not all equal, none of us really are,” singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper mentioned.

“Abortion rights are health care rights,” actress Sandra Bernhard mentioned. “That is our right. It cannot be taken away.”

“We actually need expanded access, at this moment, in New York, where we are protecting our brothers and sisters in Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania where abortion is on the line,” Hossain mentioned.

“Fifty years of allowing women to have the right to choose is what we’re here for, and this is going to be a city that’s always going to respect that,” Mayor Eric Adams mentioned.

Adams vowed New York will not return.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan studies, in New York, Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas of Queens is sponsoring a bill to bolster abortion care locally and mentioned the leaked draft opinion is already having an affect.

“We’re already hearing now that clinics have many weeks wait already, given the impending decision. We want to let folks know that the decision is not yet final,” Gonzalez-Rojas mentioned.

New Jersey can also be seeking to enhance abortion entry.

Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a invoice that might expand abortion providers to incorporate superior apply nurses, midwives and doctor assistants; and mandate insurance coverage cowl abortion with no out-of-pocket prices.

The New Jersey invoice would additionally defend well being care suppliers and sufferers from authorized retaliation by states which have outlawed or restricted abortion.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all New Jerseyans have access to reproductive health care,” Murphy mentioned.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas just lately addressed the leak at an occasion in Dallas.

“I just think that anybody … that anybody who would, for example, have an attitude to leak documents, that general attitude is your future on the bench and you need to be concerned about that, and we never had that before,” he mentioned.

CBS News polling reveals a possible overturn of Roe v. Wade has but to encourage most voters. Forty % of Democrats say they’d be extra prone to vote within the midterms if Roe is overturned, in comparison with 17 % of Republicans.

New York’s rallies have been amongst practically 400 demonstrations in major U.S. cities. The nationwide “Bans Off Our Bodies” occasion was organized by a number of teams, together with Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, Move On, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Abortion Rights Action League.

People on either side of the problem say they know the battle will intensify. More rallies are already within the works.