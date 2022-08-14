Three dead after smuggler van overturns in Austria
Three individuals died after a crammed van smuggling them into
Austria overturned when its driver tried to flee a police
management, a ministry and the state information company mentioned, Trend reviews citing
Al
Arabiya.
The accident occurred in Burgenland state at a border crossing
between Austria and Slovakia, the inside ministry mentioned in a
assertion.
“The tragic dying of three individuals at this time on the Kittsee/Jarovce
border crossing exhibits as soon as once more the brutality and unscrupulousness
of the smuggling mafia,” Interior Minister Gerhard Karner mentioned in
the assertion.
The van was full of some 20 individuals, together with youngsters,
when it overturned as the driving force sought to flee a border police
management, state information company APA reported.
Two males and a lady died, APA mentioned, with a number of others
significantly injured. The driver has been arrested.
Police couldn’t instantly be reached by AFP.
Austria’s inside ministry introduced in May that police had
smashed a bunch believed to have smuggled tens of 1000’s of
individuals, largely Syrians, from neighboring Hungary to Austria.
Investigations into the group began in early 2021. Two of
these illegally transported throughout the border had been discovered suffocated
in a van final yr.
This recalled a grim incident in 2015 when 71 individuals from Syria,
Iraq and Afghanistan suffocated behind an air-tight van
the place they’d been hidden by individuals smugglers.
The our bodies, together with these of three youngsters and a child, had been
found in Austria however they’d died whereas nonetheless on the opposite
aspect of the border with Hungary.