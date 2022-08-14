Three dead after smuggler van overturns in Austria

Three individuals died after a crammed van smuggling them into

Austria overturned when its driver tried to flee a police

management, a ministry and the state information company mentioned, Trend reviews citing

Al

Arabiya.

The accident occurred in Burgenland state at a border crossing

between Austria and Slovakia, the inside ministry mentioned in a

assertion.

“The tragic dying of three individuals at this time on the Kittsee/Jarovce

border crossing exhibits as soon as once more the brutality and unscrupulousness

of the smuggling mafia,” Interior Minister Gerhard Karner mentioned in

the assertion.

The van was full of some 20 individuals, together with youngsters,

when it overturned as the driving force sought to flee a border police

management, state information company APA reported.

Two males and a lady died, APA mentioned, with a number of others

significantly injured. The driver has been arrested.

Police couldn’t instantly be reached by AFP.

Austria’s inside ministry introduced in May that police had

smashed a bunch believed to have smuggled tens of 1000’s of

individuals, largely Syrians, from neighboring Hungary to Austria.

Investigations into the group began in early 2021. Two of

these illegally transported throughout the border had been discovered suffocated

in a van final yr.

This recalled a grim incident in 2015 when 71 individuals from Syria,

Iraq and Afghanistan suffocated behind an air-tight van

the place they’d been hidden by individuals smugglers.

The our bodies, together with these of three youngsters and a child, had been

found in Austria however they’d died whereas nonetheless on the opposite

aspect of the border with Hungary.