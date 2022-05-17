Toddler Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers, Added $16 Tip. Mother Had No Idea

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden determined to donate the burgers.

A two-year-old boy in Texas, United States, ordered greater than two dozen cheeseburgers from an area McDonald’s outlet utilizing his mom’s cellphone. The lady obtained to know in regards to the act after she checked her cellphone.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden instructed KHOU11 that her son Barrett positioned the order on meals supply platform DoorDash with out her information.

“My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone,” the Kingsville resident instructed the publication.

Speaking to KRISTV, Ms Golden mentioned she was stunned to see a message from DoorDash that her order will take longer than typical “because of the size of the order” – 31 cheeseburgers.

The mom of three was engaged on the pc when her son obtained maintain of her unlocked cellphone and positioned the order.

The whole quantity of the invoice was $61.58, in accordance with KRISTV and the toddler even added a tip of $16.

But as an alternative of scolding the kid of getting upset, the lady determined to donate the burgers to those that needed them.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” she posted on Facebook.

Within minutes, Ms Golden began receiving responses. While a few of the locals picked up the cheeseburgers, others gave Ms Golden recommendation on retailer it.

She later instructed KHOU11 that she’s going to cover the DoorDash utility on her cell phone to stop her son from misusing it.

“I guess I need to hide the app or something because Door Dash is not protected,” Ms Golden mentioned.