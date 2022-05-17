Tomljanovic and Sharma into last eight

Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma are on track for a semi-final match-up within the Morocco Open after each moved into the final eight.

Australian No.1 Tomljanovic defeated Slovakia’s Anna Schmiedlova 7-5 6-2. She is now into her second quarter-final this season having additionally reached that stage at one other WTA250 occasion in Istanbul final month.

The second seed in Rabat will now face Hungarian fifth-seed Anna Bondar or Kristina Kucova.

As within the first spherical Sharma misplaced the primary set however rallied to beat Croatia’s Petra Marcinko 5-7 6-3 6-3.

Though a three-setter her two hours, 9 minutes period was solely 12 minutes longer than Tomljanovic’s match.

Sharma now faces Egyptian fourth-seed Mayar Sherif or American Claire Lui.

There is not any remaining Australian curiosity within the ladies’s singles in Strasbourg after Daria Saville misplaced to Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

Top seeds Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber each moved into the final 16 with straight-sets victories.