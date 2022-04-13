Top Officials To Visit Srinagar To Review Amarnath Yatra Preparedness

This yr, the yatra could be for 43-days.

New Delhi:

After a spot of two years, the annual Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra is all set to start out on June 30. The Union Home Secretary accompanied by the Director of the Intelligence Bureau will go to Srinagar on Thursday for a two-day go to to evaluate all preparations put in place.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and DIB Arvind Kumar are visiting Srinagar to evaluate safety preparations forward of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

The go to positive factors significance as within the final month, many outsiders have been focused by terrorists after which the Ministry of Home Affairs requested safety companies working in J&Okay to reinforce counter-terror operations.

Following this, nakkas (checkpoints) and search operations have been stepped up, particularly in South Kashmir. Continuous efforts are getting outcomes as effectively, as per the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“We have managed to seize a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the last 48 hours. The neutralised terrorists were from JeM and have been identified as Jameel Pasha alias Usman Chachu, a Pakistani terrorist and Sameer Sofi, a resident of Amshipura, Shopian,” revealed an officer answerable for operations within the valley.

Meanwhile, on-line registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 began on April 11. For the pilgrimage, the Home Ministry has already offered 40 corporations of safety forces for security-related functions.

“Kashmir is likely to witness the highest footfall of pilgrims visiting the Amarnath cave shrine this year,” a senior-level functionary within the J&Okay administration disclosed.

According to him, the Union Home Minister himself would evaluate the preparedness of safety forces within the coming weeks.

As per estimates, about 3-6 lakh pilgrims are anticipated to reach in J&Okay as a result of which preparations are happening at a large scale.

“It will be twice the size than ever before. The arrangements will also be twice the size of previous years. Be it the drinking water, lodging, or sanitation, the whole administration is equipped to welcome a large number of pilgrims,” he stated.

The yatra, which is held from the dual routes of Sonamarg and Pahalgam within the valley, is reopening for pilgrims after a spot of three years.

The pilgrimage was halted halfway in 2019 following the Centre’s transfer to finish J&K’s particular constitutional place. Subsequently, the 2 waves of the Covid pandemic power the authorities to not resume the pilgrimage.

This yr, the yatra could be for 43-days. It would begin on June 30 with all Covid protocols in place and can culminate, as per the custom, on the day of Raksha Bandhan – August 11.

The cave shrine is nestled at a peak of 13,000 ft within the south Kashmir Himalayas and will be approached through Pahalgam and Baltal routes.