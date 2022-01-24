Tourist arrested for giving Nazi salute outside gates of Auschwitz

A Dutch vacationer has been arrested in Poland for giving the Nazi salute exterior the gates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau dying camp.

Authorities in southern Poland confirmed {that a} 29-year-old lady had been detained after the incident on Sunday.

Bartosz Izdebski, head of the press workplace of the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, stated the vacationer had requested her husband to take a photograph of her in entrance of the Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free) gate.

Guards referred to as the police once they seen her giving the Nazi salute. The lady’s husband was additionally detained.

The two had been taken to a police station within the southern city of Oswiecim for questioning and the girl was fined.

The vacationer informed the authorities that her gesture was “a stupid joke”, which she stated she regretted.

In Poland, publicly supporting any symbols or gestures of the Nazi regime can result in as much as two years’ imprisonment.

In 2013, two Turkish college students had been fined and given a six-month jail sentence for giving the Nazi salute exterior the camp’s principal gates.

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum has additionally requested guests to not take pictures of themselves strolling on the railway tracks resulting in the camp.

“There are better places to learn how to balance than the site that symbolises the deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to their death,” they added on Twitter.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau advanced of camps was arrange on Polish soil by Nazi Germany throughout World War Two. More than 1.1 million individuals, principally Jews, died there, of hunger, chilly and illness or in Birkenau’s fuel chambers.